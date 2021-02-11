Valheim Merchant Location: How To Find The Trader? Get A List Of All Items You Can Buy

Valheim is one of the hottest video games on Steam right now. Developed by Iron Gate AB, the multiplayer co-op survival game offers a realistic and extensive open-world setting which is full of mysterious things and mythical creatures. Further in the campaign, you will come across plenty of amber pearls, gold coins, rubies and gems which can be used to obtain various items. You can collect these from dungeons and enemies. However, if you are looking to trade them, you will need to find a dwarf merchant named Haldor. In this guide, we will show you where you can find the Haldor in Valheim.

Also Read | Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC Requirements: Minimum And Recommended Specs

How to find the trader in Valheim?

Haldor will not always spawn on the same island as you. To find the Valheim merchant, you will need to make your way to the Black Forest biome. It can be quite tricky to get his location as the Valheim trader doesn't appear at the same location every time. As a result, you will need to explore various locations in the Black Forest biome until you find him. Unfortunately, the world is randomly generated and everyone has a slightly different map.

A number of players have also complained that they haven't been able to find the Valheim merchant even after searching him for hours in the Black Forest biome. If you happen to face this issue, you should simply start a new server with a trader seed. All you need to do is head over to the ‘Seeds’ tab. Here, you need to type in ‘Merchant’ to view a list of various maps. You can use this map to reach him.

Also Read | New Cold War Bug Impacts Search And Destroys Multiplayer Matches

Trader items

Once you finally find the Valheim trader, you can buy items like Ymir flesh, fishing rod, Megingjord, Dverger circlet, and more. However, you need to make sure that you have enough coins to buy these items. Here's a look at how much each item will cost:

Fishing rod - 350

Fishing bait x50 - 10

Ymir flesh - 120

Yule hat - 100

Dverger circlet - 620

Megingjord - 950

Also Read | Valheim Third Boss Bonesmass: How To Summon And Defeat Bonesmass?

Also Read | Overwatch Winston Voice Actor: Who Is The Voice Behind The Genetically Engineered Gorilla?

Image credits: Coffee Stain Publishing