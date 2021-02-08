Valheim Swamp Key: Check Out How To Get The Swamp Key And Loot The Sunken Crypts

Valheim is an endurance and investigation game. It is accessible on Steam and up to 10 players can play this game together. Valheim depends on Norse Folklore and players will play as fearless Vikings in the game. They need to fabricate their own settlements, fight through furious foes and vanquish powerful powers in this Valheim excursion. There are many Crypts and other chests in the game that players can unlock for special rewards. Players want to learn about Valheim Swamp Key.

Valheim Swamp Key

Valheim is a game based on Building and Surviving. To build, the players need resources and some of the best resources are stuck under Sunken Crypts in the Swamp Biome. Valheim has many Biomes that players will go through their exploration, each Biome will have its own sets of treasures for the players to unlock. One of the valuable treasures in the Swamp Biome is the Swamp Key.

The Swamp Key can unlock the sunken crypts and the players can get hold of these resources. The valuable resources include Vahiem Iron and Bog iron that helps the players create more items. Surprisingly, to get the key for the Swamp Biome Crypts, the players will have to head towards the Black Forest Biome where a secret Valheim Boss holds the desired key. Here’s how to get the Valheim Swamp Key:

The players will have to first go to the Black Forest Biome and defeat the Graydwarves Brutes and Graydwarves Shamans and collect three Ancient Seeds.

After that, the players need to look for the Black Forest Altar.

Once they reach the Altar the players will have to lay the three Ancient Seeds on it.

Laying the three seeds will summon the secret boss, Valheim The Elder.

the Elder is what you call an evil Groot and it does come alone as it brings it’s minions along.

This is one of the most fierce bosses in the game and some of the best have fallen against the Elder, it will be advisable for the players to bring their friends along for this boss battle to have some extra help.

Players are also advised to find and craft the best armour and weapons they can get in the game as it will help them fight Valheim the elder and his minions.

After the Elder is defeated, he will drop the Swamp Key as loot for winning the boss battle. The players can collect it and now open any of the sunken crypts in the Swamp Biome.

