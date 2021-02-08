How To Get Pickaxe In Valheim? Here's A Valheim Guide To Help You Win This Game

Valheim has managed to take over the gaming community with a swift. Because of the launch, it has been the most trending game of the community and the players seem to love it. They have recently been trying to solve their doubts about the game. So we have managed to gather all the information we could about the same. Read more to know about ways to unlock Pickaxe in Valheim.

How to get pickaxe in Valheim?

A number of players have been asking a lot of questions related to Valheim and walkthrough for the game. They have recently been asking about how to get pickaxe in Valheim and what objects are required to craft this item in the game. This is because the new fantasy world game has been one of the most played games since it was launched recently. This is why the players are trying to know how to get pickaxe in Valheim and what objects are required to craft this item in the game. But if you still have not been able to figure it out, don’t worry. We have got you covered with our Valheim guide that could solve all your Valheim doubts right here. Read more about Valheim.

The pickaxe is an extremely important weapon that can be crafted by the players in order to get the mine ores. These mine ores are important as they help the players to create a number of advanced tools and armour. The axe also helps to change the lay of the land by clearing large rocks for stone. With this object, the players can even lower and raise the ground to expand their base and help create as much land as possible to farm and plant seeds. The players will require a number of things to make the Pickaxe. They will need to get 10 Wood and a single Hard Antler. A Hard Antler can be found by defeating and killing Valheim's first boss, Eikthyr. The makers grant the players the location of Eikthyr just as they begin playing the game. But it will require a lot of strength needed to beat this mystical deer.

More about Valheim

Valheim is basically an exploring fantasy game that has been created with inspirations from Norse mythology and Viking culture. The game requires its players to begin the adventure at the relatively peaceful center of Valheim and face all the problems and challenges as they keep moving ahead in the game. It is also believed that the more you travel in this game, the more challenging the world becomes. Apart from fighting and battles, the players are also required to pick up valuable materials in order to craft deadlier weapons and better armour. The game also gives its players an opportunity to create Viking strongholds and outposts all over the world. The key to winning this game is creating longships and sailing the great oceans in search of exotic lands. The game was recently released and since then it has been dominating the gaming community.

