Valheim Bosses List: Here Is A Brief Guide On The 4 Valheim Bosses

A battle-slain warrior, the Valkyries have ferried your soul to Valheim, the tenth Norse world. Besieged by creatures of chaos and ancient enemies of the gods, you are the newest custodian of the primordial purgatory, tasked with slaying Odin’s ancient rivals and bringing order to Valheim. Continue reading this Valheim guide for a list of Valheim bosses.

Valheim Second Boss

Just like in Minecraft, the players will need to go through some rituals to summon bosses in Valheim. Currently, there are 4 bosses in the game and more might get added in the near future. Here is a Valheim boss list:

Eikthyr The first boss in Valheim is a large mystical stag which has electrified antlers. Towards the left of the Eikthyr Sacrificial Stone, the players can see a small glowing rock which indicates the Summoning Altar location of Eikthyr.

The Elder The Elder is a large tree monster and it can attack the players using its vines. A Rune Stone can be found which tells the exact summoning location within the Black Forest. This can be obtained by visiting the Burial Chambers. The players will have to get three ancient seeds and then take it to the sacrificial altar and burn them there. This will make the Elder to appear.

Bonemass Valheim third boss is known as the Bonemass. It is a large sludge monster It can be summoned in the swamp biome. 10 Wither Bones are needed at the skull altar in the swamp Weapons that are Blunt and ice arrows will be very effective against this Bonemass Another important item that will help out in a battle against this boss is the Poison Resistance Mead.

Moder The 4th boss in Valheim is known as the Moder. It is a large black dragon with white hair. As it is a dragon, so it can fly anytime during your fight against him. In order to summon this boss, To summon him, bring three Dragon Eggs to the sacrificial altar in the mountain biome. This will make the monument to glow and Moder will appear.



