Valheim Best Weapons List: Check Out This Valheim Guide For The Most Effective Weapons

Valheim is a survival game which was released on February 2 and it received an overwhelmingly positive response from the gaming community. The players take the role of a battle-slain warrior known as the Valkyries and fight against creatures of chaos and ancient enemies of the gods. Here's a Valheim guide on weapons.
Also read | Cold War Firebase Z Memory Corrupted: Find Out How To Capture Mimics Using Essence Traps
Valheim Best Weapons
Also read | Cold War Firebase Z Essence Trap: Follow This Guide To Use The Essence Trap Properly
As of now the best weapon in Valheim is the StagBreaker. After the players defeat the first boss, they need to go to the Black Forest and set up a small camp along with a basic workshop here. Now get some pine wood and some "core wood". This will provide you with the blueprint for the StagBreaker.
Valheim Weapons List
- Wooded club
- Resources - Wood x5
- How to craft - TAB Menu
- Functionality - First basic weapon.
- Wood shield
- Resources - Wood x5
- How to craft - Workbench
- Functionality - Allow you to block incoming attacks. Basic shield.
- Banded shield
- Resources - Wood x5, Iron x8
- How to craft - Forge
- Functionality - Allow you to block incoming attacks.
- Bronze sword
- Resources - Wood x2, Cooper x15, Tin x4
- How to craft - Forge
- Functionality - Melee weapon.
- Cooper knife
- Resources - Wood x2, Copper x8
- How to craft - Forge
- Functionality - Short and fast melee weapon.
- Flint knife
- Resources - Wood x2, Flint x4
- How to craft - Workbench
- Functionality - Short and fast melee weapon. Basic knife.
- Bow
- Resources - Wood x6, Hide x4
- How to craft - Workbench
- Functionality - Basic bow.
- Wood Arrow x20
- Resources - Wood x2
- How to craft - Workbench
- Functionality - Basic arrow.
- Fire Arrow x20
- Resources - Wood x2, Resin x2
- How to craft - Workbench
- Functionality - Put enemies on fire doing damage over time.
- Flinthead Arrow x20
- Resources - Wood x2, Flint x1
- How to craft - Workbench
- Functionality - More damage than a wood arrow.
- Ironhead Arrow x20
- Resources - Wood x2, Iron x1
- How to craft - Forge
- Functionality - More damage than a flinthead arrow.
- Flint spear
- Resources - Wood x5, Flint x4
- How to craft - Workbench
- Functionality - Long weapon. Basic spear. It can be thrown.
- Iron longsword
- Resources - Wood x2, Iron x25
- How to craft - Forge
- Functionality - Strong weapon with different attacks.
Also read | Fortnite Textures Not Loading: How To Fix The Textures Glitch?
Also read | Cold War Firebase Z: Steps On How To Complete The Easter Egg Mission