Valheim Best Weapons List: Check Out This Valheim Guide For The Most Effective Weapons

Valheim is a survival game which was released on February 2 and it received an overwhelmingly positive response from the gaming community. The players take the role of a battle-slain warrior known as the Valkyries and fight against creatures of chaos and ancient enemies of the gods. Here's a Valheim guide on weapons.

Valheim Best Weapons

As of now the best weapon in Valheim is the StagBreaker. After the players defeat the first boss, they need to go to the Black Forest and set up a small camp along with a basic workshop here. Now get some pine wood and some "core wood". This will provide you with the blueprint for the StagBreaker.

Valheim Weapons List

Wooded club Resources - Wood x5 How to craft - TAB Menu Functionality - First basic weapon.

Wood shield Resources - Wood x5 How to craft - Workbench Functionality - Allow you to block incoming attacks. Basic shield.

Banded shield Resources - Wood x5, Iron x8 How to craft - Forge Functionality - Allow you to block incoming attacks.

Bronze sword Resources - Wood x2, Cooper x15, Tin x4 How to craft - Forge Functionality - Melee weapon.

Cooper knife Resources - Wood x2, Copper x8 How to craft - Forge Functionality - Short and fast melee weapon.

Flint knife Resources - Wood x2, Flint x4 How to craft - Workbench Functionality - Short and fast melee weapon. Basic knife.

Bow Resources - Wood x6, Hide x4 How to craft - Workbench Functionality - Basic bow.

Wood Arrow x20 Resources - Wood x2 How to craft - Workbench Functionality - Basic arrow.

Fire Arrow x20 Resources - Wood x2, Resin x2 How to craft - Workbench Functionality - Put enemies on fire doing damage over time.

Flinthead Arrow x20 Resources - Wood x2, Flint x1 How to craft - Workbench Functionality - More damage than a wood arrow.

Ironhead Arrow x20 Resources - Wood x2, Iron x1 How to craft - Forge Functionality - More damage than a flinthead arrow.

Flint spear Resources - Wood x5, Flint x4 How to craft - Workbench Functionality - Long weapon. Basic spear. It can be thrown.

Iron longsword Resources - Wood x2, Iron x25 How to craft - Forge Functionality - Strong weapon with different attacks.



