Valorant 1.08 Update's Leaked Patch Notes: Here's All You Need To Know

Valorant has been updated quite a few times to create a more streamlined experience for the players. The update 1.07 was widely praised by the fans and now Riot games are readying up for their next update. This update is considered to be one of Valorant's most anticipated ones. It has been delayed a little as they need more time to get it perfected. Thanks to the trusted Valorant leaker, r/VALORANT’s Reddit post information of the 1.08 patch notes has now been released to the public

Valorant 1.08 update patch notes

Raze

Changes have been made to Raze’s explosive pack; these changes are:

Initial damage reduced to 15, with an internal radius of 0.2m and drops to a minimum damage of 5.

When the charge hits the ground, it arms after 0.5 seconds and increases its maximum damage to 50.

Firing the explosive package causes it to detonate and deal its current amount of damage.

Charge no longer damages allies.

Guardian Upgrade

The price for the upgrade has been decreased from 2500 to 2400

The fire rate for the weapon has increased from 4.75 bullets per second to 5.25 bullets per second

Weapon recovery has also improved from 0.35 after 3 rounds to 0.2925 after 3 rounds

Map Rotation Changes

The map randomization process has been improvised, and now maps will appear ‘almost’ completely randomly, the map used for a game will be de-prioritized for the next game.

An update for the matchmaking in all modes helps the game record all the maps that have been recently played for each game mode

Better chances will be created for playing a map that is not in the recently played list

Repetition of maps will be significantly decreased, so players won't have to play the same map multiple times in a row.

Functionality Updates

Spectators will be shown a stopwatch instead of the plain black screen when the player being observed is blinded. This feature can be reactivated from the options menu.

Improvements have been made to the performance output of the minimap

If the player is hovering or interacting with the mouse, the social panel will come to a pause

Language has been updated for the modal for all ranks in Career mode. This change has been made to provide more consistency with the overtime rules in Competitive mode.

Bug fixes

VFC for Classic Supreme has been fixed. A technical bug where the updated levels of the Classic Supreme 2 to 4 were not using the correct trackers, sound effects, and other visual effects.

End-of-game screen display message bug, “still in progress” has been fixed

Valorant has fixed a bug where the message “large skill difference’ would appear in the custom game rooms.

Promo image source: Valorant twitter handle