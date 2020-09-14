Prime Gaming Members To Get Free Valorant Loots: How To Claim Your Free Valorant Rewards?

Riot Games recently made an announcement that it is partnering with live game streaming platform Twitch in an effort to give away free Valorant loot drops such as Gun Buddies, Sprays, and a lot more items to fans of the tactical first-person shooter. However, the free loot items will only be available to users who have an active Amazon Prime gaming subscription. So, let us take a look at how you can claim your free in-game rewards if you are an Amazon Prime member.

Also Read | How To Add Friends In Valorant: A Step-by-step Guide For Making New Friends

How to claim free Valorant loots with Amazon Prime gaming?

Here are the steps to claim your free Valorant loots with Prime gaming:

Step 1: The first step is to make sure that you already have an active Amazon Prime membership. For users who don't have a Prime membership, you can try out the 30-day trial of Prime. All you need to do is sign up for free at the link here.

Step 2: Once you have a Prime membership, simply head over to the Valorant loot page of Twitch's Prime Gaming website and connect your Valorant account with the Amazon account.

After linking the two accounts, you should be able to start claiming the free goodies once they go live.

Also Read | Valorant Ignition Series Event Announced By BLAST With Lucrative €50,000 Prize Pool

When can you start claiming the free Valorant loots?

Riot has confirmed that the loot will finally begin on September 16, where they will be giving away a Netter Treter Gun Buddy, from the collection of the resident sneakerhead, Killjoy. The company also revealed that they will be offering these rewards on a monthly basis, however, it hasn't provided enough details on what could be the other offerings as part of the loot.

It is likely that the loots available during a given month will disappear with the arrival of the next Prime loot. However, users will still have enough time to claim the rewards.

This isn’t the first time that Riot Games has partnered with Twitch to promote its latest FPS title. The gaming company had previously collaborated with the popular streaming service to give away access to Twitch viewers after the game’s successful beta launch.

Also Read | Valorant Nebula Skins Are Live In Game Store: How To Purchase The Nebula Collection?

Also Read | Valorant Patch Notes For 1.07: Sage Nerf, Weapon Buffs And New Premium Skins

Image credits: Play Valorant