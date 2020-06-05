Valorant Version Mismatch Fix: How To Update The Latest Valorant Patch?

Many gamers who weren’t able to participate in the Valorant beta are now diving into the game for the first time as the full version of the game is finally released and available across all regions. As with any other major game launch, it has been beset by certain problems. One of the biggest issues is in the form of error codes that pop up for players trying to enjoy the game.

Valorant version mismatch

The Valorant version mismatch error is one of the issues that has been encountered by several players who tried playing the game since the latest Valorant update 1.0 went live. Users who have been attempting to squad up with their friends have faced the bug.

Servers in EU, APAC, and SEA went down moments after Valorant had officially arrived, and soon went into emergency maintenance. This was to deal with the instability that developers had observed earlier. The servers are now back up and running.

Valorant version mismatch fix

The Valorant version mismatch error is one of the issues that also showed up during the game’s closed beta. The issue was arising due to the fact that different regions were operating on different game versions. This was essentially caused due to staggered patch releases with certain running an outdated version of the game client.

How to update Valorant?

Developers have fixed the issue with a patch update. However, if you’re still running into the mismatch error, you and the player you're inviting will need to close out of the game and restart the client. This will prompt you to download the latest version of Valorant. If the prompt doesn't appear on startup, you will need to re-download the game using the link here.

However, it is also likely that the new update hasn't arrived, and your region is yet to receive the latest patch. In that case, you won’t be able to fix the issue right away if you’re looking to squad up with players in another region. You will actually have to wait until the patch is available for your region. If your game is running the latest version and you continue to encounter the same issue, you may try to re-download Valorant or run the installer again to pick up the latest patch update. Once updated, you shouldn't face the Valorant version mismatch fix.

Image credits: Play Valorant