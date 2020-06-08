Valorant Weapon Tier List To Prioritise Which Weapon You Should Purchase Next

Quick links:
Valorant is a free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter game which features a range of weapons to choose from. And while there are a number of different weapons available for combat, not all are created equal. Certain weapons can prove to be far more effective than others. So, we bring you a list of all the Valorant weapons, broken up into tiers based on the current patch meta. You can also check out the key stats for every weapon which includes head, body and leg/arm damage with every bullet hit, along with the cost.
*It should be noted that this meta can change rapidly with upcoming updates.
|Name
|
Head
|
Body
|
Leg/Arm
|
Cost
|
Operator
|255
|150
|127
|
4500
|
Vandal
|156
|39
|33
|2900
|
Phantom
|156
|39
|33
|
2900
|
Spectre
|78
|26
|22
|
1600
|Name
|
Head
|
Body
|
Leg/Arm
|
Cost
|
Stinger
|67
|27
|23
|
1000
|
Guardian
|195
|65
|49
|
2700
|
Sheriff
|160
|55
|47
|
800
|
Bulldog
|116
|35
|30
|
2100
|Name
|
Head
|
Body
|
Leg/Arm
|
Cost
|
Odin
|95
|38
|32
|3200
|
Marshal
|202
|101
|85
|1100
|
Ares
|72
|30
|25
|1700
|
Ghost
|105
|33
|26
|500
|Name
|
Head
|
Body
|
Leg/Arm
|
Cost
|
Odin
|34
|17
|14
|1500
|Name
|
Head
|
Body
|
Leg/Arm
|
Cost
|
Bucky
|44
|22
|19
|900
|
Classic
|78
|28
|22
|Free
|
Frenzy
|78
|28
|22
|400
|
Shorty
|38
|12
|10
|200
|Name
|
Light Splash
|
Heavy Splash
|
Cost
|
Odin
|50
|75
|Free
