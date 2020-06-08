Valorant Weapon Tier List To Prioritise Which Weapon You Should Purchase Next

Valorant is a free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter game which features a range of weapons to choose from. And while there are a number of different weapons available for combat, not all are created equal. Certain weapons can prove to be far more effective than others. So, we bring you a list of all the Valorant weapons, broken up into tiers based on the current patch meta. You can also check out the key stats for every weapon which includes head, body and leg/arm damage with every bullet hit, along with the cost.

*It should be noted that this meta can change rapidly with upcoming updates.

Valorant weapon tier list

S Tier – Weapons in the S tier are the highest-ranking weapons in the game.

A Tier – Weapons in the A tier are a very strong choice, although they are not as powerful as S Tier weapons.

B Tier – Weapons in the B tier are also considered a solid pick; however, these are viable in the hands of a skilled player.

C Tier – Weapons in the C tier are ‘middle of the pack’ weapons which are considered average.

D Tier – Weapons in the D tier are underpowered weapons.

E Tier – Weapons in the E tier are the worst Valorant weapons.

1. Valorant weapons – S Tier

Name Head Body Leg/Arm Cost Operator 255 150 127 4500 Vandal 156 39 33 2900 Phantom 156 39 33 2900 Spectre 78 26 22 1600

2. Valorant weapons – A Tier

Name Head Body Leg/Arm Cost Stinger 67 27 23 1000 Guardian 195 65 49 2700 Sheriff 160 55 47 800 Bulldog 116 35 30 2100

3. Valorant weapons – B Tier

Name Head Body Leg/Arm Cost Odin 95 38 32 3200 Marshal 202 101 85 1100 Ares 72 30 25 1700 Ghost 105 33 26 500

4. Valorant weapons – C Tier

Name Head Body Leg/Arm Cost Odin 34 17 14 1500

5. Valorant weapons – D Tier

Name Head Body Leg/Arm Cost Bucky 44 22 19 900 Classic 78 28 22 Free Frenzy 78 28 22 400 Shorty 38 12 10 200

5. Valorant weapons – E Tier

Name Light Splash Heavy Splash Cost Odin 50 75 Free

