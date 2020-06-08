Last Updated:

Valorant Weapon Tier List To Prioritise Which Weapon You Should Purchase Next

The Valorant weapons tier list will help you decide which weapons are worth buying and which ones are not. Continue reading for a complete weapons tier list.

Written By
Danish Ansari
Valorant weapon tier list

Valorant is a free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter game which features a range of weapons to choose from. And while there are a number of different weapons available for combat, not all are created equal. Certain weapons can prove to be far more effective than others. So, we bring you a list of all the Valorant weapons, broken up into tiers based on the current patch meta. You can also check out the key stats for every weapon which includes head, body and leg/arm damage with every bullet hit, along with the cost.

*It should be noted that this meta can change rapidly with upcoming updates.

Valorant weapon tier list

  • S Tier – Weapons in the S tier are the highest-ranking weapons in the game.
  • A Tier – Weapons in the A tier are a very strong choice, although they are not as powerful as S Tier weapons.
  • B Tier – Weapons in the B tier are also considered a solid pick; however, these are viable in the hands of a skilled player.
  • C Tier – Weapons in the C tier are ‘middle of the pack’ weapons which are considered average.
  • D Tier – Weapons in the D tier are underpowered weapons.
  • E Tier – Weapons in the E tier are the worst Valorant weapons.

1. Valorant weapons – S Tier

Name

Head

Body

Leg/Arm

Cost

Operator

 255 150 127

4500

Vandal

 156 39 33 2900

Phantom

 156 39 33

2900

Spectre

 78 26 22

1600

Also Read | Valorant Patch Notes 1.0 Adds Agent Reyna, Spike Rush And New Map Ascent

2. Valorant weapons – A Tier

Name

Head

Body

Leg/Arm

Cost

Stinger

 67 27 23

1000

Guardian

 195 65 49

2700

Sheriff

 160 55 47

800

Bulldog

 116 35 30

2100

Also Read | Rundown Of Reyna's Abilities: All Skills Of The New Mexican Agent In Valorant

3. Valorant weapons – B Tier

Name

Head

Body

Leg/Arm

Cost

Odin

 95 38 32 3200

Marshal

 202 101 85 1100

Ares

 72 30 25 1700

Ghost

 105 33 26 500

4. Valorant weapons – C Tier

Name

Head

Body

Leg/Arm

Cost

Odin

 34 17 14 1500

Also Read | Valorant Version Mismatch Fix: How To Update The Latest Valorant Patch?

5. Valorant weapons – D Tier

Name

Head

Body

Leg/Arm

Cost

Bucky

 44 22 19 900

Classic

 78 28 22 Free

Frenzy

 78 28 22 400

Shorty

 38 12 10 200

5. Valorant weapons – E Tier

Name

Light Splash

Heavy Splash

Cost

Odin

 50 75 Free

Also Read | Is Valorant On Xbox One? PC Closed Beta Ends To Make Way For Upcoming Release

Image credits: Play Valorant

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all