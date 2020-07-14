Valorant Error 138 Fix: What The Error Code Means And How To Fix It?

Valorant is one of the most talked-about tactical shooter games from Riot Games. It is the first game that Riot has developed in the genre and offers an exciting gameplay. However, the game has been affected with countless error codes that pop up at the time of initial boot up or during the gameplay. Every error code indicates a different problem in the game. Valorant error 138 is one such code that players gamers have been encountering for some time now.

The code 138 represents a connection error that shows up on the screen when you try logging into the game. So if you are one of the users who have been faced with the Valorant error code 138 in the past and couldn’t resolve the issue, we’ll help you understand how you can fix it yourself.

Also Read | Valorant Patch Notes 1.03 Target Weapon, Map, Game Modes And Guardian Changes

Valorant error 138 fixes

1. Uninstall Riot Vanguard

The first step is to remove a software called "Riot Vanguard". To uninstall the software, go to Control Panel and click on 'Program and features'. Right-click on 'Riot Vanguard' and remove it. Now, restart the system and the error code should disappear.

Also Read | Valorant Skin Leaks Give A Glimpse Of The New Weapon Skin Bundles; Check It Out

2. Bcdedit Configuration

If the above step doesn't resolve the issue, try this solution. Open up Command Prompt on your PC by typing in “Command Prompt” in the start menu search bar. When it appears in the search result, you need to right-click on it and select ‘run it as administrator’. Now, you need to type in the following codes in the Command Prompt:

bcdedit.exe /set {current} nx OptIn

bcdedit.exe /set testsigning off

bcdedit.exe /set nointegritychecks off

After tying in all the above codes, you may get a message saying “The value is protected by Secure Boot policy and cannot be modified or deleted.” In this case, you will need to turn off first your secure boot option on your BIOS and retry the above commands. Next, you need to restart your system and the error code will most likely disappear. However, if the issue still persists, you can try out the next step.

Also Read | Valorant Patch Notes 1.03 Target Weapon, Map, Game Modes And Guardian Changes

3. Change Windows compatibility

Locate the Valorant shortcut icon on your computer and open its Properties by right-clicking on it. Check the option “Run this program in compatibility mode for Windows 8” and also check “Run this program as an administrator”. Once done, hit apply to save the changes. This should fix the Valorant error 138.

4. Changes to VGC Process Priority

If the Valorant error 138 continues to plague the system, you can try this method. Open the task manager on your system and locate the process “Vanguard tray notification.” Right-click on it and click on ‘Details’. Now, right-click on the process and change the priority to ‘Normal’. Restart the system and launch the game. If the Valorant error code 138 message continues to show up on the screen, you will need to contact Valorant support as the issue is from Riot's end.

Also Read | Elderflame Ultra Edition: New Valorant Skin Bundle Will Cost You $90

Image credits: Riot Games