Valorant Patch Notes 1.03 Target Weapon, Map, Game Modes And Guardian Changes

Riot Games has released a new update for its free-to-play multiplayer FPS game Valorant. The official patch notes for Valorant update 1.03 are out and the headline change is that Guardian is receiving a major cut in its price and short-range capabilities. The patch update also targets weapons, changes to maps, agents, as well as the quality of life updates, among other changes.

Valorant patch notes 1.03

Here's a look at the official Valorant patch notes 1.03

Weapon updates

Guardian

Price has been reduced from 2700 to 2500

Rate of Fire has been reduced from 6.5 to 4.75

Penetration power has been increased from Medium to Heavy

Input queue has been updated from 0.083 to 0.1175

Developers hope that the new changes will “sharpen the Guardian’s identity” as a long-range, versatile weapon

Its lower price should add some extra nuanced choice competition between the top rifles

Map updates

Haven

Removed spot where Spike was unable to be retrieved once dropped

All maps

Fixed a number of spots where users were able to clip inside level geometry

Removed a few locations where Sova’s sensor arrow could go through the walls

Mode updates

Spike Rush

New Orb: Twin Hunters

When someone captures the orb, it will release two hunting wolves to track down two enemies that are close (from the orb location; targets won't change after spawning)

Wolves will pick up speed after spotting an enemy and dash at them when nearby, slowing and near-sighting for 4 seconds upon impact.

Wolves have 150 HP and can be damaged

Wolves will time out at 15 seconds, or when their target is down

Split: Orb Location

Mid defender side orb has been shifted to the mid platform to make it a bit less defender favoured

Quality of life

Surrender changes

Unrated Mode requirements to pass from votes have been changed from 100% to 80%

Competitive Mode requirements to pass from votes are still 100%

Users will now be able to call a surrender vote beginning with round 5 versus round 8

Added a new button in the in-game menu to call a surrender vote

There is now a checkbox on the Collection screen that will allow users to toggle between showing all items or only items that are owned (more options and improvements for managing the collection will be coming in future updates)

Fixed an issue where the mission “You or your ally plant/defuse spikes” sometimes would not take into account plants and defuses from allies

Transition screens and startup screens have been letterboxed

Fixed issues with text overlap in the Battlepass and Contract screens for certain languages

Users in custom games with cheats activated will be able to choose a different Agent to use on the next round in the cheats menu.

Removing a friend will now bring up a confirmation dialogue

Pressing Escape while typing in the chatbox will clear the text

Revised the layout of confirmation dialogs to make primary action larger and always display on the left side of the screen; applied colour in several locations, like using red for destructive actions; revised the locations of some confirmation and cancel buttons to maintain consistency

Minor fixes for visual artifacts on Bind on Intel GPUs

Minor render improvements for modern hardware

Added an error popup for when there are crashes on startup and will link to the troubleshooting guide

Patch notes and payment windows will scale properly on 4K monitors

IME input on payment windows will now work correctly (Japanese/Chinese)

Players will be able to see individual skin levels in the collections and store view

There are updates to censor hit impact effects for better readability

Agent silhouettes have been added for observers

Render performance has been improved for silhouettes

Agent health bars will be visible to observers

Fulfilling a buy request while moving will no longer interrupt one's movement

Custom games can now be set to Tournament Mode

Bug fixes

Fixed a Cypher bug where traps that were added such that they were on the inside of a doorway, will no longer trigger when someone goes through them

Fixed a bug with the Match Timer hitching under bad network conditions

Fixed a bug where players were unable to jump off ascenders if the jump was bound to the mouse wheel

Fixed a few issues with visuals that would occur when reconnecting to the game while dead

Fixed Barrier phase announcement popping up in normal games for observers

Fixed various UI issues on the scoreboard of observers

Image credits: Play Valorant