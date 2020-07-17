Valorant Error 46: What The Error Code Means And How To Fix It?

Error codes can be one of the most frustrating things that you can experience while playing games on PC. This is because they take a significant amount of time to fix and can often be confusing. Unfortunately, Riot Games’ popular first-person shooter, Valorant, has been plagued with countless error codes since its beta release. It has been dealing with all kinds of exploits and bugs. Valorant error 46 is among the many error codes that players have been encountering while logging into the game. So, let us understand what the error code actually means and how you can resolve the issue.

What causes Valorant error 46

Valorant error 46 represents an issue connecting to the platform. Riot Games advises users to restart the game client, which is a viable solution to most of the error codes that appear in the game. However, it doesn’t always seem to fix the Valorant error 46 issue as the same code continues to flash on the screen after rebooting the game.

How to fix Valorant error code 46

When you come across an error after launching the game or during your play session, it is usually associated with some hardware or software malfunction from the client end. However, in the case of Valorant error 46, it was revealed by the game officials that the error is caused due to the server downtime.

Officials at Valorant take down the gaming servers for maintenance for a short period of time in order to deal with the heavy loads on servers. To fix the issue, Valorant suggests that users log out of the game, then log back in after encountering this particular error code. The company has also explained the issue relating to this code on its Valorant FAQ page. The page mentions that the Valorant error code 46 is a planned downtime that is allotted for the engineers to work on the company systems.

For users who have been seeing this error code for an extended period of time, and the above steps don't seem to help, they can contact the Valorant support team.

Image credits: Play Valorant