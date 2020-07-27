New Valorant Update Provide Glimpses Of Sakura Skins And More; Take A Look

In the year 2020, many leaks of great games have been revealed online. Recently Valorant leaks are making a lot of news as the leaks included never before seen skins of Sakura and Oni Phantom weapon bundles. Fans are going crazy as the leaked skins are now available for them to use in their gameplay after the official release of the skins in the last update. So, if you have been searching for the details regarding new Valorant skins, do not worry, here is all you need.

New Valorant skins are too cool to handle

According to several reports, the new Sakura skins and Oni weapon bundles are too mesmerizing. Even though the release was already leaked online, the fans are still excited to have these bundles rolling out.

Valorant Oni new skins

Many new players do not know about Oni. It is a kind of YÅkai or a demon spirit which can be termed as Ogre, or Troll as per Japanese folklore. The new Valorant skins for Oni weapon bundles are fantastically designed to be its perfect-looking weapons especially the Oni melee skin.

Image ~ Valorant Leaks Twitter

New Oni Phantom Skins have also been making players go crazy with the incredible and shiny look that it has. All the variants of the skins are astonishing and would look great in your hands.

Valorant Sakura Skins

Both the skins, Sakura and Oni, released by Riot games have Japanese myth inspiration. Sakura in Japanese means "Cherry Blossom", or "flowering cherry tree," and one can seemingly see the Sakura Skins based on the same feel. As of writing this article, there is no confirmed cost for the Sakura weapon bundle coming to Valorant. However, here is a closer look at all five Sakura weapon skins coming.

Image ~ Luke Twitter

Names of all weapons in the new weapon bundle of Sakura skins

Ares Sakura:

Classic Sakura:

Sheriff Sakura:

Stinger Sakura:

Sakura Vandal skin:

As one can see all the weapons are beautifully created with white colour and Cherry Blossom designs. The name perfectly suits to the weapons rolled out and players have already liked it a lot.

