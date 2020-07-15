Valorant Error Code 12 Fix: What Causes The Error Code And How To Fix It?

Riot Games’ first-person shooter game Valorant has proved to be one of the most successful releases for an FPS video game. However, it is relatively new and has been faced with a huge amount of bugs and exploits. The game was stricken with bugs and error codes ever since it first came out in beta.

And while developers were able to implement quick fixes for most of the error codes by the time the game officially released last month, there are still a bunch of errors that continue to pop up, and one of them is the Valorant error code 12. So, if you have encountered the Valorant error 12 in the past and couldn’t seem to resolve the issue, we’ll help you understand what the error code actually means and how you can fix it. A number of Valorant players have been reporting that their game constantly gets stuck at the error code 12, however, there hasn’t been solid reasoning behind what actually causes it.

Valorant error code 12 fixes

Solution 1: Restart the game client

Riot Games has stated earlier that error code has something to do with the client; so one of the easiest solutions to fix it is to simply restart the game client. In many cases, restarting the client has proved to be a viable solution to this error.

Solution 2: Restart the system

If the above solution didn’t fix the issue, you can simply restart the system as the problem may occur during the game start-up. Restart your PC, and let Vanguard booth with Windows.

Solution 3: Reinstalling or updating the game

Another source of the Valorant error code 12 could be the game patching itself wrong. In most cases, it will flash a ‘Version Mismatch Error’, however, there is still a possibility that it may be lead to this error code as well. So, all you need to do is reinstall the game or simply update it.

After the release of patch 1.01, a number of users have complained of some error messages after updating the game to the new version; one of them was code 12. Hence, reinstalling or updating Valorant should definitely fix the issue.

Image credits: Play Valorant