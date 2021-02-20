Valorant Go Volume 1: What Skins Are Included In This Valorant Skin Collection?

Valorant is back with another new update of 2.03 and along with this latest patch, the game is also introducing a new weapon that is inspired by Anime and this weapon skin collection is known as the Valorant Go Collection. Continue reading to know more about this Valorant update and the list of items in this Valorant Go Volume 1 collection.

Valorant Go Volume 1 Price and Update

Riot Games recently revealed volume 1 of the Valorant Go collection and it can be clearly seen that all the skins are completely inspired by the Japanese art style of Manga. Every one of these weapon skins has a Valorant agent based on the art style and this was also teased to the players via the Glitchpop store. The art style used for these can also be seen in the player cards and spray, and each one of them features one of the five agents. Here are the Valorant skins for this collection:

On the weapon side this collection has the following:

Sage Ghost

Cypher Guardian

Killjoy Spectre

Reyna Phantom

Jett Knife/Melee

The Valorant Go Volume 1 bundle will cost a total of 8700 VP. This will include all the weapons like the Knife and also the five gunbuddies, five player cards, and five sprays. Here is the pricing for all the Individual skins:

GO Phantom (1775VP)

GO Spectre (1775VP)

GO Guardian (1775VP)

GO Ghost (1775VP)

GO Melee/Kunai (3550VP)

Valorant Update 2.02

Here are all the other Weapon Updates along with the Valorant Go collection in patch 2.02 Rifle Movement Accuracy update (Bulldog/Guardian/Phantom/Vandal) We've significantly increased the amount of error that all Rifles get when moving and shooting to help combat the sensation of running kills with rifles. These changes will make kills while moving with rifles more rare, especially at longer ranges, but still possible up close. We'll be monitoring this closely and will continue to fine-tune as necessary. Running Error across rifles increased 3.75 >>> 5.0 Walking Error across rifles increased .8 >>> 1.1 Crouch-moving Error across rifles increased .3 >>> .8



