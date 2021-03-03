Valorant Leaks: Here's All We Know About The Fresh Changes In The Game

Valorant is a popular action shooting game that is players by thousands of players all over the globe. These players have recently been trying to find some of the latest Valorant leaks and are certainly extremely curious about it. So to help them out, we have managed to gather as much information as possible about the same. Read more about Valorant leaks.

Valorant leaks

Patch 2.04 Patch is 1.4 GB pic.twitter.com/OzQFFyQ06R — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) March 2, 2021

Act 2 ends in 49 days on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 | #VALORANT — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) March 2, 2021

The makers of Valorant have constantly been updating their game to add a lot of new content to their game. This has been one of the most attractive points when it comes to bringing back the gamers. Currently, not a lot of leaks have surfaced on the internet. A popular Twitter page called Valorant leaks has shared a couple of posts on their page about some popular Valorant leaks. They have confirmed that the latest Valorant update 2.04 Patch is 1.4 GB. They also confirmed that the Valorant Act 2 ends in 49 days on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Apart from that, there are no additional updates or leaks about the game. So we have gathered some basic information about the game and listed it below. Read more about Valorant.

Valorant Episode 2 has been released and the players are certainly loving it. Makers have had also announced that the players will get access to a new playable character called Yoru who specialises in infiltration. They introduced this character to the game and the players are certainly loving it. The official description of the character says, “Japanese native Yoru rips holes straight through reality to infiltrate enemy lines unseen. Using deception and aggression in equal measure, he gets the drop on each target before they know where to look. Yoru is our Infiltrating Duelist, using an array of tools to reposition himself or create fakeouts. Yoru players will be lurking around the map, causing chaos, and getting frags.”

Valorant is a popular first-person tactical shooting game that has been created and published by Riot Games. The game is available for Microsoft Windows and the players get an option to play the game by choosing amongst a set of agents, characters designed based on several countries and cultures from different parts of the world. Before the release, a beta version was also tested before it was let out for general use on June 2, 2020. The players have also been curious to know about the ranking system in the game. To make their gaming experience easier, we have decided to make a list of all the ranks in Valorant. Here is a list of Ranks in Valorant

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Immortal

Radiant

