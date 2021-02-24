When Do Weekly Challenges Reset In Valorant? Here's A Complete Guide For This Riot Release

Valorant weekly challenges have now been released and the players seem to love it. But a number of players have been asking questions related to the challenges and the game. To help the players, we have picked some of the most asked questions and answered them here. Read more

Valorant Weekly Challenges

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this action role playing game that has been developed and published by Riot Games. The players have been trying to find the answers to doubts like when do weekly challenges reset in Valorant and what is the exact timings of the challenges to be updated. This is because the makers have introduced a number of interesting challenges and missions to the game. Apart from this, we have managed to gather a lot more information about the upcoming game Valorant. This information could also help you by answering your doubts about when do weekly challenges reset in Valorant and what is the exact timings of the challenges to be updated. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Valorant weekly challenges.

Valorant has managed to gain popularity with their weekly and daily missions. These missions get changed and updated on a regular basis and thus the players are asking about it. The daily challenges usually reset around 6:30 am EST every day. On the other hand, weekly ones usually get updated on every Tuesday afternoons of the week. There are some specific timings for the weekly challenges to get updated. To help you guys out we have listed exact timings when the Valorant weekly challenges get updated.

1:30 PM PDT

1:30 PM EDT

1:30 PM UTC

1:30 PM BST

1:30 PM CEST

1:30 PM AEST

Play A Game - 0/10 - 6200 XP

Use Your Abilities - 0/200 - 5000 XP

Deal Damage - 0 /25,000 - 5000 XP

Purchase Shields - 0/15 - 2000 XP

Kill With Enemy Guns - 0/1 - 2000 XP

More about Valorant

Valorant is a popular first-person tactical shooting game that has been created and published by Riot Games. The game is available for Microsoft Windows and the players get an option to play the game by choosing amongst a set of agents, characters designed based on several countries and cultures from different parts of the world. Before the release, a beta version was also tested before it was let out for the general use on June 2, 2020. The players have also been curious to know about the ranking system in the game. To make their gaming experience easier, we have decided to make a list of all the ranks in Valorant. Here is a list of Ranks in Valorant

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Immortal

Radiant

