Yoru Agent Released With Valornat Episode 2: Know More About His Abilities

Riot Games have managed to create much anticipation after the release of Valorant Episode 2 and thus the players have been asking question-related to it. Currently, they are trying to find information about the new Valorant agent, Yoru. To help them, we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more to know more information about Valorant Episode 2 release time.

New Valornat Agent, Yoru

Valorant makers have added a new agent called Yoru with their Episode 2 which is basically their second season. The players have been extremely excited to play with this new agent and are asking questions related tot the same. To help the players, we have listed all Yoru abilities right here. We have also listed another video that explains the same. Yoru voice actor is another term that the players are trying to find. Currently, the makers have not yet released anything official about the same. Read more to know about Valorant agent, Yoru abilities.

Fakeout: Fakeout is the first ability of this agent, which mimics agent footsteps. Yoru can go around and create these fakeouts, where the enemies will hear a different sound as opposed to his teammates. It will essentially allow the agent to mislead his opponents.

Gatecrash: This is an innate ability of the agent, and is also among the best tools to allow you to release a rift tether before teleporting to its location. While a gatecrash can last for almost 20 seconds, it can also be shot down by the opponents.

Blindside: This is the agent’s flash. In order to use the blindside ability, one will need to bounce it off a hard surface to make it pop.

Dimensional Drift (X): This is similar to the ultimate and it will allow the agent to slip between the worlds and drift around the game map while being affected or detected by his opponents.

More about Valorant

Valorant Episode 2 release time has now been released by the makers. Players can get their hands on the new episode of Valornat on January 12, 2021. Apart from this, makers have also announced that the players will get access to a new playable character called Yoru who specialises in infiltration.

The official description of the character says, “Japanese native Yoru rips holes straight through reality to infiltrate enemy lines unseen. Using deception and aggression in equal measure, he gets the drop on each target before they know where to look. Yoru is our Infiltrating Duelist, using an array of tools to re-position himself, or create fakeouts. Yoru players will be lurking around the map, causing chaos, and getting frags.”

