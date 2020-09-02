Valorant Patch Notes For 1.07: Sage Nerf, Weapon Buffs And New Premium Skins

A new Valorant update is here right after 1.06 was released on August 18, 2020. This patch introduces a lot of nerfs as well as buffs and also includes a new set of premium Valorant Skins known as a magic spline set. Read on:

Valorant Patch Notes 1.07: Sage Nerf, Weapon Buffs, New Premium Valorant Skins

Sage Updates

Heal

Heal reduced from 100 over five seconds to 60 over five seconds.

Self heal reduced from 100 over five seconds to 60 over 10 seconds.

Slow Orb

Size reduced by 30 percent.

Barrier Orb

Cost reduced from 400 to 300.

Fortifying Barrier: Wall forms at 400 HP. After a three-second delay, the wall becomes fortified to 800 HP.

Killjoy Updates

Nanoswarm

Added a brief windup before damage begins.

DPS reduced from 60 to 40.

Visual effects have been added to make it easier to spot the grenade on the ground.

Stealth audio range has been slightly increased.

Turret

No longer revealed by Sova’s Recon Bolt.

More effectively shoots at an enemy’s last known location.



Viper Updates

Toxic Screen

Can now be placed during the buy phase of rounds, through spawn barriers.

Toxic Screen now goes up faster along its full length, once it starts to form.

Decay

Decay on all smoke abilities no longer affects allies.

Viper’s Pit

The area of Viper’s Pit is now shown on her team’s minimap when deployed.

Breach

Flashpoint

Off-screen flashes now match the behaviour of other flashes in the game and apply a minimum amount of flash more aggressively.

Charges increased from two to three.

Reduced windup time from 0.6 seconds to 0.5 seconds.

Rolling Thunder

Detonation delay between blasts decreased from 0.3 to 0.255.

Concussion

Concuss now de-scopes players and prevents re-scoping.

Sova

Updated the physics on Sova’s cape so that it should wiggle outside his hitbox less frequently.

Polish work on Sova’s 1P hands to bring them up to the fidelity bar of the rest of our agents.

Valorant Weapon updates

All shotguns

When getting headshot by a shotgun, the aimpunch will be lower than all the other weapons.

All shotguns: Tagging tuned for targets beyond 10 meters.

Hitting an enemy past 10 meters will apply a different tagging value to them instead of the standard tagging.

New tagging: 30 percent slow for 0.5s on a smooth curve going back to normal speed.

Shorty Nerf

The first falloff range reduced from 9m to 7m.

Updated headshot multiplier from 3x to 2x (now the same as Judge and Bucky).

Judge Nerf

Price increased from 1,500 to 1,600.

Vandal buff

Increased firing rate from 9.25 to 9.75.

Increased damage from 39 to 40.

Hit impact VFX update

The server hit VFX confirms will now spawn at the location of the hit on the character and stay attached to that position (previously, it spawned at the game space location and stayed there).

An additional client-predicted small spark VFX now spawns immediately at the game space location of a hit.

Adjusted the sparks hit VFX colouring and shape adjusted to more closely resemble blood VFX shape.

Adjusted the size of headshot VFX, where both blood and sparks are scaled-down slightly.

Competitive updates

Remake match: When a match begins with a 4v5 (or more lopsided teams), players will now have the option to end the game they’re in and queue for a new one.

When a match begins with a 4v5 (or more lopsided teams), players will now have the option to end the game they’re in and queue for a new one. If any player is disconnected at the start of the match (beginning of the buy phase) through the entire first round, a remake call may be triggered at the start of the second round by typing /remake in chat.

All connected players on the team that called the remake may vote to remake the game.

The remake vote will last for the duration of the buy phase. If the vote isn’t passed by the end of the buy phase, it’ll expire.

If the vote is successfully passed and the game is remade, all players who voted don’t receive any XP or MMR adjustments for the match.

The match also won’t show up in match history. All disconnected players not part of the vote will take a full MMR loss for the game, and receive a leaver penalty equivalent to disconnecting from a full match.

Act Ranks visuals have been updated to better differentiate wins at different rank tiers.

have been updated to better differentiate wins at different rank tiers. Changed some potentially misleading verbiage in the restriction message for players who need to play more unrated games to unlock competitive play.

Quality of life

Observers can toggle aim lines for players (default bind: R).

Observers can change which teams outline are visible (defaults: H – All, J – Friendly to the spectated player, K – Enemies of spectates players, L – None).

Corpse markers are shown when corpses are disabled now obey colourblind settings.

Hotkey order for selecting players for observers should no longer shuffle in overtime.

Observers should now see the money on the HUD for the player they are spectating.

Added a setting for disabling the in-game UI (General -> Hide User Interface In-Game).

Added a setting for disabling the cross-hair (Crosshair -> Disable Crosshair).

Observers can hide first-person character arms. (General -> Hide First Person Arms).

Observers can toggle team-based crosshair colouring for spectated targets via the settings menu (General -> Use Team Color for Crosshair Color).

Improved framerate by allowing a wider variety of VFX to be multi-threaded, examples include Brimstone’ Sky Smokes and Breach’s Rolling Thunder.

For anyone who’d rather keep their identity private in-game, Riot has added these features:

Hide my name from non-party members (agent name will be used)

Hide the names of others in my game who aren’t in my party (agent names will be shown)

Hit impact VFX improvements

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where if both teams try to call a surrender vote, the team who called it second wouldn’t get the option to vote.

Fixed a bug that displayed the Act Rank tooltip in English only when another language was selected.

Valorant Patch 1.07 releases Valorant Skins called Magic Spine Set

The new skins were leaked on Twitter by Valorant Leaks & Updates. All these are premium edition which means that players will have to empty out their wallets to add them to their collection.

All the new skins in magic spine set: pic.twitter.com/EhSaMHfNjE — Valorant Leaks & Updates (@ValorantUpdated) September 1, 2020

Vcruntime140_1.dll error fix for Valorant Update 1.07

Riot Games will be issuing a hotfix soon but in the meantime, players can work around this error by downloading the required Visual Studio files from Microsoft.

We're aware of the "VCRUNTIME140_1.dll missing" error affecting some of you after deploying Patch 1.07. A fix is on the way! In the meantime, you can work around the issue by downloading the appropriate runtime from Microsoft here: https://t.co/AFoafxSI4P — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 1, 2020

Players need to visit the Microsoft website to download the appropriate runtimes files as shown in the image above. If this doesn't work, re-install Valorant and wait till a new fix is released.

Promo Image Credits: Riot Games

Image Credits: Riot Games, Microsoft