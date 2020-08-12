How To Increase FPS In Valorant? Learn How To Enjoy The Best Gaming Experience

Valorant players were excited to play the new update with exciting things coming up. However, it has been observed that many members of the gaming community of the five vs five survival game are facing some trouble with good FPS quality. This is why some are wondering how to get the best gaming experience through the game. Having the best FPS settings play an important role to give out an excellent gaming experience as it can affect the player's reaction time and aim ability. If you want to make the best of your gaming time, do not worry, here is how to increase FPS in Valorant.

How to increase FPS in Valorant?

PC Settings

The best FPS settings for Valorant will help you play better than many players without good FPS. FPS stands for Frames Per Second and it defines the graphics quality at which a game is being played. To enjoy the best gaming experience a player would want to look at their PC configuration to see if it matches the minimum and optimal performance recommended by Riot Games to run Valorant. This is extremely crucial because if your PC requirements are not perfect for the game, it might crash. You can verify your PC components by typing the “dxdiag” command on Windows. Here is a Valorant FPS Guide for you to get the best gaming experience.

Minimal settings required

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

GPU: Intel HD 3000

RAM: 4Go

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit

Recommended to boost FPS in Valorant

CPU: 7700K

GPU: 1080

RAM: 8Go

256 SSD and ideally over 144 FPS

Ideal settings to boost FPS in Valorant

CPU: Over 9900K

GPU: Over 1080 TI

RAM: 8Go

256 SSD and 144 FPS on max graphics

Valorant best FPS Settings

If you meet all the above-mentioned PC settings, you can keep all the Valorant settings such as Material Quality, Texture Quality, Detail Quality, UI Quality, and Anisotropic Filtering on High. However, if you do not certainly possess the recommended PC settings to Boost FPS in Valorant it is advised by many Twitch Streamers to keep all of them on Low quality. Go to Valorant settings and then head towards Video Settings and make the changes accordingly.

Screengrab via Riot Games

