Warzone Gets A New High Resolution Texture Pack 3 Better 4K Graphics

Warzone Season 2 has been released and the players are certainly loving it. The makers have constantly been updating and releasing new content for their game. Thus the players have been asking a numb of questions about it. So we have managed to gather as much information as possible about the same. Read more to know about Warzone Season 2.
It has now been confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare, both received a new high-resolution texture pack 3 for consoles like PS4 Pro, PS5, and Xbox Series X. This is mostly to improve the graphics of the game as these consoles have the capacity to support such high-end graphics. It is rumoured that the new high-resolution texture pack 3 sizes will be anywhere around 8.4GB on both PS4 Pro and PS5 consoles. According to the official description of the pack, " it supports the most detailed textures for weapons and Operators" for both Warzone and Modern Warfare. This pack seems to be available for download on the Xbox consoles. Apart from this, makers have also changed the Warzone bunker locations and code. To help you guys out, we have managed to list all the new bunker locations and codes right here. Read more
Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The game has been created by Infinity Ward and Raven Software and has been published by Activision. It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020.
