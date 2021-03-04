Warzone Gets A New High Resolution Texture Pack 3 Better 4K Graphics

Warzone Season 2 has been released and the players are certainly loving it. The makers have constantly been updating and releasing new content for their game. Thus the players have been asking a numb of questions about it. So we have managed to gather as much information as possible about the same. Read more to know about Warzone Season 2.

High Resolution texture pack 3 released for Warzone

It has now been confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare, both received a new high-resolution texture pack 3 for consoles like PS4 Pro, PS5, and Xbox Series X. This is mostly to improve the graphics of the game as these consoles have the capacity to support such high-end graphics. It is rumoured that the new high-resolution texture pack 3 sizes will be anywhere around 8.4GB on both PS4 Pro and PS5 consoles. According to the official description of the pack, " it supports the most detailed textures for weapons and Operators" for both Warzone and Modern Warfare. This pack seems to be available for download on the Xbox consoles. Apart from this, makers have also changed the Warzone bunker locations and code. To help you guys out, we have managed to list all the new bunker locations and codes right here. Read more

Bunker Codes

Warzone Prison shack code - 72948531

Warzone Farmland code - 49285163

South Junkyard - 97264138

North Junkyard - 87624851

Park (nuke) - 60274513

TV Station - 27495810

Bunker locations

00: Can be found on the southern coast of Promenade West. Move down the cliff and find the bunker

01: Can be located at the North of the go kart track. For reference move towards the southwest region of Boneyard.

02: Keep moving towards the north and follow the road from the previous bunker.

03: Located just next to bunker 02. Just drop through the trap door.

04: Can be found on the southeast part of Dam. Search in the cliffs that can be found just above the large Russian sign.

05: Can be found towards the west side of Crash Site.

06: Can be found towards the eastern side of the map. Just between Quarry and Lumber, above the train tunnel.

07: Can be found on the eastern side of the TV station. For reference, move towards the northeastern side of Stadium.

08: Just located opposite the previous bunker.

09: Can be found on the northeastern side of Prison. Just near the cliff below the bridge.

10: Can be found towards the southern side of Tavorsk Park on Verdansk's edge.

More about Warzone

Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The game has been created by Infinity Ward and Raven Software and has been published by Activision. It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020.

