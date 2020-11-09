Warzone Invisible Glitch: Another Game-breaking Glitch Found In Call Of Duty Warzone

Regular gamers of COD: Warzone have somewhat become immune to a number of glitches and bugs which are often present in the extended gameplay. However, Infinity Ward's quick fixes for the same often bring the game back to stability. As of now, the COD: Warzone invisible glitch has been keeping gamers entertained throughout their recent gameplay. Check out the warzone glitch's video below:

Warzone invisible glitch

One of the latest changes in the loadout dropouts in COD: Warzone has been breaking the game for players. While it is being deemed as an invisible glitch, it actually is a Warzone loadout glitch in which players do not get crushed by the falling loadout drops and it turns them invisible. In order to trigger the invisible glitch, users need to simply stand directly below one of the falling loadout drops. If the player in the game does not phase out and get crushed under the loadouts, then it means that the in-game avatar of the player has become invisible to the rest of the map of Verdansk.

Many online streamers like TimTheTatMan and others have already come forward and pointed out the bug while live-streaming the gameplay. This ensures that the glitch won't stick around for long as seen in the past. Many COD glitches are rectified in no time after they are brought to light online and gain major traction to avoid players from missing the glitch. At times, players have also been banned under 'suspicious activities' if they are seen using any glitch in the game for their favour.

Besides being a game-breaking glitch, the invisibility glitch is rather very easy to trigger and has already been done by many players. Basically, any player who orders a loadout drop can make the glitch happen and also make it work in their favour. However, this won't be the first time COD has experienced a game-breaking glitch, in fact, it's a common phenomenon, to say the least. Warzone itself needs a lot of glitch fixing even after being out for over six months. With the current track record, it won't be surprising if the upcoming COD Black Ops Cold War is also laced with multiple glitches.

