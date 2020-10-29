Warzone Spotter Scope Glitch: Learn How To Do This New Warzone Glitch

Call Of Duty players have been talking about a new Warzone glitch and they want to try it themselves. This is not a hack and a mere glitch in the game that has gained a lot of popularity amongst the gaming community. A number of streamers have shared videos about this Warzone glitch. So let’s take a deep dive into what exactly is spotter scope glitch.

What is Spotter Scope Glitch?

A number of COD have been talking about a new Warzone glitch. The clitch is called a spotter scope glitch and it acts like a wallhack for the players. As soon as the spotter scope glitch is activated, the players can see the players through the walls. Thus they can even snipe them through the walls making the game extremely easy for themselves. A number of players are curious about this new Warzone glitch and are trying to activate it themselves. So we have listed down a step-by-step guide that will show you how to activate the spotter scope glitch in Warzone.

How to do the spotter scope glitch in Warzone?

Step 1: Try and find a spotter scope

Step 2: You will need to drop both your weapons now.

Step 3: Scope through the spotter scope

Step 4: As you are looking through the scope, pick up both your weapons

Step 5: Your Spotter scope glitch should get activated.

More about Warzone Halloween Event

The long night continues.



😈 Monster Quads

🎯 Gunfight: Snipers Only

💀 Ghost Grim Reaper



All are live now for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/SeeqXMO0Oz — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 28, 2020

The makers have introduced a new Warzone Halloween event and some new challenges for their players. It has been released on account of Halloween and will end soon. COD Warzone’s Trick Or Treat challenge has gained a lot of popularity and players want to know about the Trick Or Treat locations. They can see a number of videos uploaded by popular gaming streamers online about the Trick Or Treat locations. But don’t worry if you have not been able to figure it out. We too have listed down all the Trick Or Treat locations nad rewards that are available in the game. Read more to know about all the 15 Trick Or Treat locations in COD Warzone.

Trick Or Treat locations

Gora Dam

Arklov Peak Military Base

Karst River Quarry

Verdansk International Airport

Storage Town

Atlas Superstore

Zhokov Boneyard

Hospital

Novi Grazna Hills

BCH TV Station

Verdansk Stadium

Downtown

Gorengrad Lumber Yard

