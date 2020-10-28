Warzone Jumpscares Get Mixed Response From Gaming Community

COD Warzone makers have recently introduced a new subway system to their map. The players can now access this new system to travel throughout the map faster than before. But a number of pliers have been asking a lot of questions about this. Thus to help them out, we have decided to answer these questions right here. Read more to know about the Warzone jump scare.

Also Read | Call Of Duty Warzone Update: Plunder Candy Collector Added Along With 2 New Game Modes

Also Read | Dam Watch Challenge From Warzone Halloween Event: Know How To Complete This Challenge

Warzone Jumpscares

The makers of Warzone recently added a number of new features to their game with their Halloween themed update. They recently added some jump scares in the game. These jump scares get activated when a player opens a loot crate in Warzone. Not all the loot crates have jump scares triggered to them. These loot crates have been spread throughout the map and it has gained a lot of attention amongst the gaming community. The players have been asking ways to turn off jumpscare in Warzone. Currently, the makers have not added any options to turn off jumpscares in their game. But after looking at the fan reactions on jumpscares the makers should have added that option.

Also Read | Call Of Duty Gets A New Playlist Update; Know All The Changes

WHY DID CALL OF DUTY ADD JUMP SCARES?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/MmgFlKCxhG — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) October 20, 2020

WHOS IDEA WAS IT TO PUT JUMP SCARES IN WARZONE... pic.twitter.com/1kEABfkMe2 — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) October 20, 2020

Warzone Halloween Event

Makers have added new Warzone zombies event for their Halloween update. Along with the Warzone zombies, they also introduced a new set of challenges for Warzone Halloween Event. Their Trick or Treat challenge has been one of the most talked-about topics amongst the gaming community. COD Warzone’s Trick Or Treat challenge has gained a lot of popularity and players want to know about the Trick Or Treat locations. They can see a number of videos uploaded by popular gaming streamers online about the Trick Or Treat locations. But don’t worry if you have not been able to figure it out. We too have listed down all the Trick Or Treat locations nad rewards that are available in the game. Here are all the 15 Trick Or Treat locations in COD Warzone.

Gora Dam

Arklov Peak Military Base

Karst River Quarry

Verdansk International Airport

Storage Town

Atlas Superstore

Zhokov Boneyard

Hospital

Novi Grazna Hills

BCH TV Station

Verdansk Stadium

Downtown

Gorengrad Lumber Yard

Port of Verdansk

Zordaya Prison Complex (Gulag)

More about COD Warzone

Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The game has been created by Infinity Ward and Raven Software and has been published by Activision. It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020.

Also Read | Strange Magic Watch In Warzone: Know All About This Legendary Item

Also Read | Best Zombie Royale Loadout; Know All About The New Weapon In Warzone Zombies