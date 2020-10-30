Cold War Integration Confirmed By Activision; Warzone To Become A Hub For MW And Cold War

COD Cold War release date is just around the corner and the makers have been announcing a lot of their new content. A recent announcement gave the fans a gist of their future plans. The makers have confirmed that they will start COD Cold War interrogation soon after its release. Read more to know about COD Cold War integration.

Cold War and Warzone integration

The makers recently confirmed that they will integrate COd Cold War with Warzone and Modern Warefare. This has been a great approach made by the developers to combine their games and create a common platform all the players. Currently, they have not released any content that is going to be seen in this integration, but the makers assured that not a whole lot of changes will be made. This integration will basically mean that COD Warzone will become a hub for both the COD games, Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare. Warzone will also perform as a middle ground that brings together the two games' content. Apart from that, the players will have to wait for the developers to announce anything about this integration.

More about Cold War

Apart from this, the players have also been asking how big is cold war? The answer to this question is 250 GB and this was confirmed by Activision themselves. The size of this game is similar to their last COD release, Modern Warfare. COD Cold war release date has been confirmed and the players can start pre-booking the game. Cold War is being released on November 13, 2020. Apart from this, makers have been releasing a lot of new content on their official website.

The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics fo the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

