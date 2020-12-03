Rebirth Island: New Warzone Map To Be Added In The Online Multiplayer

Call of Duty Warzone continues to be one of the hottest titles in the battle royale genre since releasing earlier this year. The free to play from Activision and Infinity Ward has received numerous content upgrades over the months which makes it a popular choice among many in the gaming community. A new leak has now surfaced online which suggests that the battle royale game is now set to receive a new map.

New Warzone map - Rebirth Island

According to a recent leak, it has been revealed that Call of Duty: Warzone will be receiving a new game map. Here's a look at the promotional image that was leaked online.

🚨REBIRTH ISLAND🚨



ALCATRAZ IS BACK BABY



Follow @BlackOpsLeaks for more! pic.twitter.com/vgGTOn0JDX — Adi Source | Black Ops Cold War Leaks (@BlackOpsLeaks) December 2, 2020

Activision had teased earlier that the game will be receiving new content with the classified Warzone experience. This will be available at the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 which is scheduled for December 10, this month. Call of Duty: Warzone only offered the Verdansk map since its release earlier this year in March, and it is now believed that the game developers will now integrate Rebirth Island into Warzone. As per the leak, the new map will be known as Rebirth Island. The leaked image also has a Call of Duty: Warzone logo right above the map name suggesting that it will be incorporated in the popular online multiplayer.

It should be noted that Infinity Ward is yet to offer details surrounding the new map or the leaked image. However, it is believed that this could be a standalone map available in Warzone along with Verdansk. If the map is eventually added to the game, it is quite likely that it will be much smaller in size as compared to Verdansk.

Call of Duty: Warzone will also be integrated with the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War alongside Modern Warfare. Once that happens, player progression will be shared between all the three titles. This means that player rank and progression will be seen in all three titles as and when they advance in Warzone.

Image credits: Call of Duty