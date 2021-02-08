Warzone Players Come Across A One-hit Melee Kill That Is A Mere Glitch; Details

Warzone has been one of the most successful games of the Call Of Duty game franchise. This is because of the realtime players and their battle royale concept. The game also has a number of guns and ammunition that the players need to master in order to win the game. Currently, the players have been asking a lot of questions about the one-hit melee kill. To help them out, we have managed to gather all the information we could about the same. Read more to know about Warzone.

Warzone players complain about the one-hit melee kill

The players are recently complaining about the one-hit melee kill in Warzone. This problem has also been a trending topic on the social media platform, Reddit. A player has shared a video of the one-hit kill in Warzone and wrote, “Can anyone explain this?”. A number of users have reapplied to this post and written down their experiences about the same. After reading all those comments, it seems to be a minor bug. The game seems to have a 4 punch combo where the last punch is a powerful elbow attack that kills the opponent in a single shot. There is no particular way to do it and it can happen randomly in the game.

Another Reddit user wrote, “I think I have an answer. Apparently, there's a kind of combo system. If you hit 4 times you can see the fourth attack is with his elbow. Apparently, that elbow hit is always 1 shot. The game is bugged out of its mind and that MMA Champion elbow hit happens more often than it should.” Apart from this, we have also gathered more information about Call Of Duty’s Warzone.

More about Warzone

Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The game has been created by Infinity Ward and Raven Software and has been published by Activision. It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020. The makers recently confirmed that Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is has been released on September 29, 2020. Well, the new Warzone season 6 has been released with the new 1.27 update that is available for pre-load on PS4. The players can now load the Warzone season 6 update which is 20Gb.

