Call Of Duty: Warzone Bans 60,000 Player Accounts Due To The Use Of Cheat Software

Activision recently banned over sixty thousand Call of Duty accounts that indulged in cheats to make progress in the game. This was done as the players used cheat software for the royal battle. The COD ban was done after the frustration of the players about wallhack cheats and aimbot that many players used for the normal as well as the major tournament matches.

Since its launch, about 300, 000 permabans have happened all over the world in Call of Duty: Warzone. Activision is also taking steps to stop cheating in Warzone by identifying those who provided the hacking and modding software to the players.

We have zero tolerance for cheaters across Call of Duty and Warzone.



60,000+ accounts have been banned today. Follow @RavenSoftware for more #Warzone updates.



Details here: https://t.co/d6De7tY3AB pic.twitter.com/fOGTJ43b8U — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 2, 2021

Cheating in Warzone was noticed after its launch in March 2020. To stop cheating, ban waves, an in-game reporting feature and 2-factor authentication, was introduced by Activision and game developer Infinity Ward. However, this could not stop cheating. The players continued to cheat by using wallhack cheating software and aimbots.

Activision has now promised to improve the game by introducing new detection technology, anti-cheat software, timely bans, and new resources for the identification of cheaters. It will be working 24x7 to combat cheaters. The developers will be on the lookout for wallhacks, aimbots, stat hacks, leaderboard hacks, injectors, hex editors and so on that can be used for manipulating the game.

Regular communication will be provided to the players on the progress in anti-cheat issues. Raven Software that has developed Warzone will give the updates. Monthly updates will be provided and at times weekly updates will also be provided.

Improvements in the game in 2021

The biggest advantage is that the game will now have internal anti-cheat software. This will be a big help for the normal players as the game had an increasing number of cheaters. Many players assumed that there was no anti-cheat software in this game. However, the recent announcements by Activision point out the fact that there might be anti-cheat software present now. However, the publisher was tight-lipped about the existence of the software.

With the COD ban and Activision’s new steps for tackling cheaters, millions of players playing this game can hope for a cheat-free gaming experience in 2021.