Warzone Season 6 Bunker Locations And Bunker Codes; Know All Details

COD Warzone Season 6 is live now and it brings a lot of new content for the players. It brings a brand-new traveling subway system, two new weapons, multiple game modes, and more. The players have also found a secret killstreak which hasn’t been mentioned in the patch notes and it can only be accessed through bunkers.

COD Warzone is the battle royale installment to the Call of Duty franchise. It is one of the most played battle royale games that are present in the gaming market at the moment. Warzone is not only an addition to the franchise but also helps Call of Duty with crossovers for their latest releases in the game. Aspects of MW 2 and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War has been added to the map Warzone to create hype for their upcoming games.

Warzone Bunker Locations

A brand new killstreak called Foresight has been added to Warzone in Season 6. This killstreak can only be activated through the bunkers. Here’s a list of Bunker locations and codes that will help the player get into these bunkers and equip the killstreak:

Bunker 1: Can be found on the northern end of the Junkyard region

Bunker 2: This one can also be found on the northern end of the Junkyard, in the middle of the Junkyard and Boneyard.

Bunker 3: This bunker can be found between the military base and dam in Bloc 23

Bunker 4: This bunker can be located on the southern end of the Junkyard region west of the Boneyard

Bunker 5: The 5th bunker can be located towards the south of the military base in the Lazoff Pass region

Bunker 6: The 6th bunker can be found towards the east of the quarry in Bloc 18

Bunker 7: Head towards the northeast side of the Verdansk stadium to find the 7th bunker

Bunker 8: For this bunker also head towards the northeast side of the Verdansk stadium in Bloc 18

Bunker 9: Move towards the northeast side of the prison in the southeast corner of the map for the 9th Bunker

Bunker 10: The 10th Bunker can be found towards the south of the park near the edge of the map

Warzone Bunker Codes:

Warzone Prison shack code - 72948531

Warzone Farmland code - 49285163

South Junkyard - 97264138

North Junkyard - 87624851

Park (nuke) - 60274513

TV Station - 27495810

