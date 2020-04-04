'COD Warzone Stocked Up Locked Down' Allows Free Access To Modern Warfare Multiplayer

The Call of Duty franchise broke into the BR genre when it released the free-to-play COD Warzone last month. It has proved to be a massive hit amongst fans with more than 30 million players worldwide and counting to date. The game pits 150 players against each other across two modes: Plunder and the standard Battle Royale. Plunder tasks players with collecting the most amount of cash through loot, stealing money and completing in-game contracts until one player emerges victorious. Meanwhile, Battle Royale sees players battle it out to be the last man standing.

Also Read | How To Get Eggs In Animal Crossing New Horizons And What To Do With Them?

Now, a special event called Warzone Stocked Up, Locked Down is set to take place which will allow players who download Warzone on their systems (or gamers who wish to download it now) to play a part of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer for free.

Activision announced recently that Warzone players will be able to access Modern Warfare multiplayer starting April 3 at 1 PM ET through April 6 at 1 PM ET. It also added that players can access it for free, even if they do not own the game. This means that players who have not experienced a traditional COD multiplayer game will have a chance to enjoy it for free throughout the whole weekend.

Also Read | Is 'Call Of Duty: Warzone' Free To Play? How To Download And Play The Game?

How to access multiplayer mode in COD Warzone Stocked Up, Locked Down?

It is quite easy to enter the multiplayer mode in the game. First, you need to enter the Warzone lobby, then click on the special ‘Stocked Up, Locked Down’ 24/7 playlist. Once you have entered the playlist, you should be able to access two multiplayer maps and five gameplay modes. The two maps available in the playlist involve a small-to-medium-sized Shoot House and a larger Atlas Superstore.

Image credits: Activision via Forbes

Image credits: Activision via Forbes

Also Read | COD Modern Warfare Warzone New Update: Complete Patch Notes And Big Changes

Warzone players must be already aware of and familiar with the Atlas Superstore as the location already exists in COD Warzone, although they will now get to play it in a different mode. As for Shoot House, it is a favourite amongst Modern Warfare fans as it accommodates a number of different playstyles. The playlist will offer users five multiplayer modes, including Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, Hardpoint, and Headquarters.

Access to free multiplayer for COD Warzone players is live right now through the Warzone Stocked Up Locked Down playlist.

Also Read | How To Get COD Modern Warfare 2 Remastered For PS4 And Xbox?

Image credits: Activision Games Blog