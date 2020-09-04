Wasteland 3 Infinite Money Exploit; How To Perform Infinite Money Glitch

Players often find themselves empty on cash while playing Wasteland 3. The post-apocalypse RPG game has many ways in which a player could earn a whole lot of cash in a very short amount of time. Players of Wasteland 3 can take the original route and play the game and farm for money or they could take a shortcut and use exploits in the game to earn some quick cash. Wasteland 3 money glitches can provide the player with unlimited amounts of cash due to the smart exploits discovered by the gaming community.

Wasteland 3 money glitches

Players of Wasteland 3 have found an innovative exploit that can leave the player with limitless amounts of cash. It is a creative exploit that needs a bit of patience from the player to execute. This exploit is possible due to the ability provided by the game itself. After reaching level 7 in bartering the player unlocks an ability called Antiques Appraiser. The antique Appraiser skill lays tout the 5% chance of selling junk at 50 times its price. The odds of this are low, but continuously selling junk helps a lot, but the players have figured out a way to overcome this problem.

How to perform Wasteland 3 money glitch?

First of all, the player needs to level up to level 7 in bartering and will be awarded the ability Antiques Appraiser. This gives the player 1 out of 20 odds to sell junk at 50 times its normal value. Due to the odds being so low the player needs to wait for a chance to earn this bonus, but there's a workaround for that. If the player sells their junk to a vendor and does not receive the bonus, the player can just buy back the junk they sold and try again.

Players can repeat this process until they don't receive the 50x bonus. With some luck he/she can earn up to 30,000$ in cash and this method basically leaves the player with Wasteland 3 infinite money. Using this exploit can be very helpful for the player as the items and weapons get quite expensive later on in the game. Players can also use a dedicated team by involving their friends in this process. One of the party members can choose the role of a crafter and perform all the bartering and upgrading actions which will help the team a lot.

