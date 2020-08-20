Mortal Shell PC Requirements: Can You Run The Latest Action-RPG On Your PC?

Mortal Shell is among the biggest gaming surprises this year that offers a thrilling journey into a world of trouble and sorrow. It is an action-RPG that was released on August 18 across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store. The game is also listed on Steam, however, it has been planned for a 2021 release on the platform. An exact date of release is not yet revealed.

Nonetheless, if you are a PC user, you can obviously check out the game via the Epic Games Store. But before you go ahead and make the purchase, make sure that your PC meets the necessary hardware requirements to run Mortal Shell. So, let’s quickly check out Mortal Shell PC requirements.

Mortal Shell PC requirements

Minimum system specifications

Here is a look at the basic requirements that your Windows PC needs to meet to run Mortal Shell on low settings:

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8 or Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

CPU: Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350

RAM: 8 GB

Hard disk: 40 GB available space

Video card: NVIDIA GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 290

DirectX: Version 11

Recommended system specifications

While you can still run Mortal Shell at lower settings on your Windows PC, it is also recommended to play these modern game titles with higher specs as they are graphically intensive. This also prevents the unwanted lags or any such issues that you may otherwise encounter during your gameplay. Therefore, let us take you through the kind of hardware that is actually recommended to play the game on. Below are the recommended specifications for Mortal Shell:

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

CPU: Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7

RAM: 16 GB

Hard disk: 40 GB available space

Video card: NVIDIA GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

DirectX: Version 11

Download Mortal Shell on PC

PC users can download Mortal Shell on their PC through the Epic Games Store. The game is available for $16.70 and can be purchased at the link here.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store