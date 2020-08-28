Wasteland 3 Characters: Which Are The Optimum Duos To Begin The Game With?

Wasteland 3 recently debuted on August 28, 2020, and marks the sequel to Wasteland 2 which dropped back in 2014. After six years of wait, fans of the game get their hands-on post-apocalyptic America. The game starts at the beginning of the 22nd century and the world has gone cold as the aftermath of a nuclear apocalypse.

Players lead a squad of rangers in order to build the society back while fighting off environmental challenges, cultists, gangs, and what the game describes to be The Children of the Patriarch. The promised 70-80 hour gameplay allows players to build their own main character, however, new players have been given a choice of picking up their starting squad as the game begins. Check out Wasteland 3 characters below:

Also read: Activision Keen On Setting A $70 Base Price For PS5 And XSX Games

Punk Lovers

Punk Lovers are best described in the game itself as - 'Thrills, Kills and spills are the life-breath of these star-crossed punk rock lovers who fought their way out of the cult they were raised in'. Punk Lovers have the individual names of Bronco and Kickboy. Through the characters are good to pack a punch, they lack in intellectual points.

Image courtesy - Wasteland 3 gameplay

Father and Daughter

The father-daughter duo character is individually named as William and Li-Tsing respectively. The game describes the duo to be - 'William has been a nearly wordless killing machine since his wife dies. His daughter Li-Tsing does all the talking - some fo the killing'. William has a point in being an animal whisperer which allows him to charm animals and gain animal followers which are required through the game. However, the duo lacks in being their optimum selves as they lack modding.

Also read: How To Make A House In Minecraft To Protect Yourself From Mobs?

Image courtesy - Wasteland 3 gameplay

Also read: Where Is Baby Groot In Fortnite? Here's A Guide To Find Your Favourite Marvel Character

Mentor and Student

Dusty and Marie are the Mento and Student characters in the game. They have been described in the game to be - 'Mercs who've served under good commanders and bad, they hope, this time, they're for folks who won't make them do terrible things'. Marie, the student is known to be good with small weapons. While they're good for combat, the duo lacks some key utility skills which are important for the game.

Image courtesy - Wasteland 3 gameplay

Also read: Mysterious Claw Marks In Fortnite: Fins These Marks At The Following Locations