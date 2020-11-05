Watch Dogs Legion Source Code Allegedly Leaked; Read Details

Watch Dogs Legion, the latest installment to Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs franchise, has been released very recently. This franchise has all the GTA fun and chaos with intense and complex hacking mechanics in the game. In all the parts players get to play as characters that have hacking supremacy over the city and due to these hacks they progress through the game and the story. The irony here is that a game that was all about hacking has allegedly been hacked and source code for the game has been leaked. People have been asking about the Watch Dogs Legion Source Code.

Watch Dogs Legion Source Code leaked

It has been reported that data worth 558 GB has been leaked and this set of files contain the entire Watch Dogs Legion Source code. A ransomware gang had threatened to release the files in October unless Ubisoft got in touch with them and they did just that. The 558GB bundle does not contain any files that could harm the game. The files could be a problem for the developers as they could contain their personal information. Ubisoft has stated that they are aware of the aforementioned leaked and are investigating the potential data security incident.

What are the secret characters in Watch Dogs Legion?

The secret characters in Watch Dogs Legion are the hitman and the spy. These two are the most secretive characters in the game and can be a really beneficial addition to the team. The skills of these characters can help the player get ahead in the game quickly. Here are the Watch Dogs Legion Secret characters and how you can find them in the game:

Hitman

One of the ways of making a player’s team extremely lethal is hiring a Hitman. Finding a Hitman can be a difficult process in the game, fortunately for the players, there is a sure-shot way of recruiting a hitman in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Players don’t come across hitmen randomly in the game, it is a very low chance that a player would find a Hitman just walking down the streets of London in the game. One of the best ways to find a Hitman in the game is making the location Nine Elms Defiant.

Nine Elms borough is located in the Southwest area of the map. Players will have to finish the tasks in the area to make the borough defiant. After completing the tasks, the player will be rewarded with a Hitman on their team and also a new mission called The Black Hole of Battersea.

Hitmen are very useful and strong recruits. They carry the strongest weapons in the game, a Desert Eagle pistol, and a G36 Assault Rifle. Hitmen can also perform Gunkata takedowns and dodge rolls, making them an ideal recruit in the game.

Spy

Spies are agents of disguise. Misdirection and stealth are their strengths. The spy has a P9 silenced, which helps to take out enemies without alerting the others. They have a spy watch that can jam enemy signals. They also have a spy car in case the character needs a quick getaway from a messy situation. These abilities make the Spy character one of the best in Watch Dogs Legion. The best way to recruit a spy is to complete all the Westminster tasks and make the borough defiant. Another way would be to look for them in the open world, but the odds of a spy appearing randomly in the open world are very slim.

