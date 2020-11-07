Watch Dogs Legion Guide: Who Is Zero Day In Watch Dogs Legion?

Ubisoft has made a game idea that has never been seen in any of the games yet. They have brought the entire universe of Watch Dogs Legion to life. Players can pick totally anybody from the open world and enlist them in their DedSec group as an aid to their mission of overthrowing the governing body of London. Ubisoft has also worked heavily on the character development for all its characters to create the protagonists and antagonists of the story. One of the characters players are asking about is Zero Day in Watch Dogs Legion.

Also read: Watch Dogs Legion Update 1.05; Check Out The Patch Notes For This Version

Also read: Watch Dogs Legion Strategy Guide; Starter Tips And Tricks For Players

Who is Zero Day in Watch Dogs Legion?

Watch Dogs Legion is a game that has hackers trying to overthrow the governing body of London. One of the most common issues faced by hackers is the involvement of rival hackers in their mission. This situation has also occurred in the world of Watch Dogs Legion. In the game, the players are part of a prominent group of hackers called the DedSec. This hacker group has been prevalent since the first game of Watch Dogs came out.

In the prologue for Watch Dogs Legion, they are framed for a terrorist attack that has taken place in London. Zero Day is the hacker and terrorist responsible for the attack and the framing of DedSec. Zero Day has no prominent or known characters in the game. They function as a secret hacker group and are the main antagonists in the game.

It is assumed by players that the members of Zero Day are actually agents of SIRS in Watch Dogs Legion. Their main motive is to destroy the city of London and towards the end of the game. It is discovered that the leader of Zero Day is Sabine Brandt.

Watch Dogs Legion Character Customization

Although the game does not allow the player to change the hairstyle of their characters, there are a lot of other customization options for the players to choose from. Players can change the wardrobes, masks, and much more in the game. In the wardrobe, players can change the top, bottoms, shoes and gloves, bags, etc. Players just need to head over to the clothes store to purchase these options and equip them through the wardrobe. Masks are scattered throughout the City of London and players unlock the masks by finding these scattered mask boxes.

How to customize characters in Watch Dogs Legion?

There are essentially two ways to go about character customization in Watch Dogs Legion. First, the players can head over to any clothing store in London, to purchase any types of apparels or accessories. These stores are marked by blue t-shirt icons. The second way is to head to the DedSec hideout, but this only helps if the players are looking to equip DedSec gear.

Also read: Watch Dogs Legion Source Code Allegedly Leaked; Read Details

Also read: Watch Dogs: Legion Max Team Size; Get To Know The Max Number Of Recruits For Your Team