Watch Dogs Legion Guide: Learn The Choices For Sky Larsen's Fate And The Consequences

Ubisoft has created a game concept that has never been seen before in any of the other games. They have brought the whole world of Watch Dogs Legion to life. Players can choose absolutely anyone from the open world and recruit them in their DedSec team as an operative. The game also contains a lot of challenges and decisions players need to take which will affect the overall course of the game. One of these difficult decisions include choosing Sky Larsen’s fate in Watch Dogs Legion:

Watch Dogs Legion choose Sky Larsen’s fate

When players are attempting to complete the mission ‘Into the Void’, they will come across two choices towards the end of the mission. These two choices have consequences in the game and players have to decide which way to wish to go. The choice made in this situation will directly impact the player’s relationship with Nowt.

Towards the end of the mission, players will come across Sky Larsen in a dilapidated, running on the edge of their lifeline. Sky Larsen is surrounded by two computers, one on the left and one on the right. The computer on the left will upload her consciousness and the computer on the right will end her life. According to the situation the player makes in this situation, Nowt will become happy or annoyed with the player. Here are the choices and consequences related to Sky Larsen’s fate in Watch Dogs Legion:

Kill Sky Larsen

If the player wants to end the life of Sky Larsen, they need to head on to the computer on the right and interact with it. This will end Sky Larsen’s life instantly and Nowt will be extremely pleased with the player’s decision. Nowt will reference the AI made by Sky Larsen and provide side quests later on in the game when they visit the DedSec safehouse.

Upload Sky Larsen

If the player wants to save Sky Larsen, they will need to head on to the computer on the left and interact with it. This decision will end up preserving Sky Larsen’s consciousness forever. Nowt will be extremely unhappy with the choice the player has made. Sky will disappear for some time and then return with valuable information for the 404 hub files created by Sky Larsen’s AI. She will also provide some more side quests later on in the game. These decisions need to be thought upon by the player. They need to decide which party they want to engage with later on in the game and that party will provide the future side quests for the player in Watch Dogs Legion.

