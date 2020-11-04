Watch Dogs: Legion Max Team Size; Get To Know The Max Number Of Recruits For Your Team

Watch Dogs: Legion has hit the stores recently and has become one of the fastest-growing games. It gets all the GTA fun and new-age technology in one package. The game is based around characters that are hackers trying to instigate a revolution against the governing body in London. The game has also given the players a unique feature, which allows them to recruit any NPC from the open world with varying stats and skills. Players have been wondering about Watch Dogs: Legion max team size.

Watch Dogs: Legion Max Team Size

This game has a very new and interesting approach to gaming. Players have never seen all characters from the open-world as playable characters. This feature is required for the players to help them build a team of agents that will help them overthrow the governing body of London. The game boasts a staggering amount of 9 million playable characters, which is mind-boggling.

Although there are 9 million playable characters in the game, there is a limit to how many recruits a player’s team comprises of. A player can recruit a max number of 45 recruits at any given time and no more than that. However the game has a permadeath mechanic wherein if a character dies, they are lost for the entirety of the game, so the players are in a constant struggle of rebuilding their team to keep themselves afloat. Watch Dogs: Legion max team size stands at 45 recruits only.

Watch Dogs Legion: Can you recruit the Queen

Having the ability to recruit and playing as any character from the open world is a very fresh and interesting approach to gaming mechanics. Players for years have been using a set of playable characters in the game, but now Watch Dogs Legion has made it possible to play as any number of characters available in the open world of the game. Players can build a team of playable characters and recruit them according to their skill set to make the team as lethal as possible. The goal of this team is to overthrow the governing body of London.

Watch Dogs Legion is based in London and naturally, the players thought as the Queen resides in London, it might be a possibility for the players to recruit the Queen of England into their team of convicts. Unfortunately for the players, this isn’t something that is possible to perform. Players can visit Buckingham Palace and also customize their character to look like her too, but there’s no possible way in the game to recruit her majesty into the team. So the answer to can you recruit the queen in Watch Dogs Legion is no, you cannot recruit the queen in Watch Dogs Legion.

