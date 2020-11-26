Watch Dogs Legion Guide: What Happens If All Characters Die In Watch Dogs Legion?

Watch Dogs Legion has hit the stores and is soaring to popularity by the day. The game adds a never-before-seen feature which allows the players to plays any character available to them in Free roam. There are at least 9 million playable characters in the game. There is also a permadeath mode in the game, wherein if a character dies, he’s lost for the entirety of the game. Players are asking what happens if all characters die in Watch Dogs Legion.

What happens if all characters die in Watch Dogs Legion?

The game gives the player the ability to hire any operative from the free roam for their cause. They also have a new feature called permadeath. If permadeath is inactive and a character dies, it is shown that they are hospitalized or arrested, and they won’t be available for a certain cooldown time.

When permadeath is active, the character that has died is lost completely and cannot be retrieved again. If all characters die in Watch Dogs Legion, the revolution comes to an end and the end credits start rolling, the game is basically over. So, when permadeath is on, players need to be really careful about their actions. Permadeath can be switch on and off whenever needed, there’s also a mode called Iron Man mode where the player does not get the option of switching off permadeath.

How to retire operatives in Watch Dogs Legion?

The game has the players constantly rebuilding their team of operatives in the game. With a game filled with 9 million playable characters, it can be hard for some players to settle on select characters. Players keep coming across new characters with better stats and operatives that fit the team better. The game also has a permadeath feature, which means once a character is dead, they are lost for the entirety of the game.

The game has a max team limit feature instilled. Players can only have a team of a maximum of 45 characters at a time. Some characters outlive their usefulness and they need to be retired to make room for more useful operatives. There are two ways for how to retire operatives in Watch Dogs Legion. Find both the options below.

Leave them to die

One of the easiest but also the most cold-hearted way of getting rid of the operatives is just plainly letting them perish. When the player switches on the permadeath mode, operatives that are killed in battle, never return back to the game and this opens a spot for the next operative. This is one of the ways players can also get rid of Prestige Operatives as they do not have a retire option in their profile.

Removing them from the team

Players also have a way of retiring operatives from their team which does not involve killing, but there’s a catch, once an operative is retired, they cannot be recruited again, so players need to be sure before making this decision. To retire operatives from their team players need to access the Watch Dogs Legion Team menu. In the menu, they need to open the profile of the operative they wish to retire. Once on the profile, they will get an option of retiring the operative by pressing ‘square’ on the PS4, pressing ‘X’ on the Xbox One, and simply clicking the retire button on PC.

