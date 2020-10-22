TFT Duelist Build Guide: Details About Synergy, Best Team Comp & More

Teamfight Tactics from League of Legends has become one of the most popular games amongst the gaming community in recent times. Developed by Riot Games, TFT has a unique take as an online versus game. Players keep searching for new information, especially about Build guides. If you have been wondering about TFT Duelist Build guide, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

TFT Duelist Build guide

Duelist TFT Synergy bonus

Innate: Duelists move faster. Duelist’s attacks grant Attack Speed, up to 8 stacks. 2 → 12% Attack Speed per stack 4 → 20% Attack Speed per stack 6 → 35% Attack Speed per stack 8 → 60% Attack Speed per stack



Duelist TFT Champions

Fiora Fiora enters a defensive stance for 1.5 seconds, becoming immune to damage and enemy spell effects. As she exits this stance, she ripostes, dealing magic damage to a nearby enemy and stunning them for a few seconds.

Yasuo Yasuo strikes forward two hexes, dealing a percent of his Attack Damage as physical damage and applying on-hit effects.

Jax Jax dodges all incoming attacks for 2 seconds, then strikes all nearby units, dealing magic damage and stunning them for 1.5 seconds.

Kalista Passive: Kalista’s spears remain in her target, each one capable of dealing a percent of the target’s max health in true damage when she removes them. Kalista will remove the spears when doing so would kill the target.

Lee Sin Lee Sin punches his target, dealing magic damage, knocking them back to the edge of the battlefield, and stunning them for a few seconds. Any enemies the target collides with during the knockback are also dealt with half the damage and stunned for a few seconds. If the target is already on the edge of the battlefield, they are removed from combat instead.

Xin Zhao Xin Zhao sweeps around him, dealing a percent of his Attack Damage and Challenging enemies hit for 6 seconds. While an enemy is Challenged, Xin Zhao deals increased Basic Attack damage to them and takes 85% reduced damage from all other sources.



Best Duelist Team Comp

Jax Damage: 150 / 250 / 450

Fiora Damage: 200 / 300 / 450 Stun duration: 1.5 / 2 / 3

Yasuo Percent of Attack Damage: 175% / 200% / 250%

Kalista Maximum Health Damage: 4% / 6% / 8%

Janna Shield amount: 250 / 300 / 400 Number of Allies: 2 / 3 / 4 Bonus Attack Damage: 20 / 30 / 60

Shen Shield amount: 500 / 800 / 4000 Duration: 4 / 4 / 8

Lee Sin Damage: 250 / 450 / 1000 Stun duration: 3 / 4 / 10

Yone Damage: 800 / 1300 / 9999 Unforgotten Base Damage: 250 / 400 / 1000



Recommended Items

Yasuo - Guardian Angel, Hand of Justice, Infinity Edge.

Kalista - Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Runaan’s Hurricane, Giant Slayer.

Jax - Sunfire Cape, Ionic Spark.

TFT Duelist is countered by

Emperor

Adept

The Boss

Promo Image ~ TFT Twitter