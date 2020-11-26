Watch Dogs Legion Online Mode Delayed To Make Single Player Experience Better

Watch Dogs Legion has been in stores for a while now and the players are really loving the game. The new story, future London, and the new features are being appreciated by every player. What the game is lacking at the moment is an online mode. Every player wants to play Watch Dogs with their friends. Recently, Ubisoft announced that they will be working on making the single-player mode better. Players are asking about the news Watch Dogs Legion Online Mode Delayed.

Watch Dogs Legion Online Mode Delayed

Watch Dogs Legion has just posted on their Twitter account that they will be delaying Watch Dogs Legion Online Mode to 2021. They have come to this decision to ensure that all the issues in single-player mode are fixed and tackled. Also, they want to test out the Watch Dogs Online mode extensively in order to ensure smooth functioning of the new mode. DedSec TU 2.20 is their new update and this update will help in bug fixes, save game corruption issues, stability improvements, and more.

DedSec, TU 2.20 is coming tomorrow, bringing fixes to save game corruption, increased stability, and more. As part of our commitment to ensuring the best playing experience for everyone, we also have an update regarding the online mode for the game. https://t.co/5rpj3KEXsW pic.twitter.com/dmJRjAd21c — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) November 25, 2020

How to get guns in Watch Dogs: Legion?

In the game, the players are trying to overthrow the military force that has taken over London and this duty won’t be completed without the extensive use of firepower. Every single NPC has their own set of skillset and weapons. The only way to unlock new weapons is by recruiting new characters. The way the player can change their weapons is also by changing the character they are using. To unlock new weapons that the player desires, they will have to look for the character in the game holding that specific weapon.

The Beekeeper in Watch Dogs: Legion can control a swarm of robotic bees that can help stun and inflict damage on enemies. The Beekeeper also has a flashy gold uniform.

Hitmen are very useful and strong recruits. They carry the strongest weapons in the game, a Desert Eagle pistol, and a G36 Assault Rifle. Hitmen can also perform Gunkata takedowns and dodge rolls, making them an ideal recruit in the game.

Other recruits such as police officers, weapon dealers, and security guards can fetch the players' guns like the MP5 or Ak-47.

Watch Dogs: Legion Best recruits

The entire game of Watch Dogs: Legion spins around enlisting NPCs and building a group to overrule the overseeing assortment of London. Players must be careful while enlisting NPCs as these are the playable characters in the game as well. Players should remember their details and ranges of abilities while building an ideal group. Characters that pass on in the game, don't return, so the players need to continually manufacture a group while playing the game. Here are probably the best Watch Dogs: Legion Recruits:

Hacker

Drone Expert

Hitman

Paramedic

Beekeeper

Football Hooligan

Getaway Driver

Anarchist

