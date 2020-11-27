Watch Dogs Legion TU 2.20 Patch Notes Are Live, Check Them Out Here

Watch Dogs Legion has been in the stores for a while now and a huge amount of players have dove into the game. The game has had a few minor updates but no major update yet. Watch Dogs Legion TU 2.20 is the latest update and Watch Dogs Legion announced it on Twitter. At the same time, they also announced that Watch Dogs Legion online mode will be delayed to 2021 in order to test out the mode and also make the single-player experience better. Players are asking about Watch Dogs Legion TU 2.20 patch notes.

Also read: Watch Dogs Legion Guide: What Happens If All Characters Die In Watch Dogs Legion?

Also read: Watch Dogs Legion Online Mode Delayed To Make Single Player Experience Better

Watch Dogs Legion TU 2.20 Patch notes

The latest Watch Dogs Legion update brings a lot of changes to the game. This update tackles a lot of issues faced by the player and also upgrades the stability and performance of the game. The Watch Dogs Legion Patch notes enlist all the changes coming to the game. Check out the Watch Dogs Legion TU 2.20 patch notes below:

Global

Fixed an issue that could cause longer load times when exiting to the main menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause save games to get corrupted.

Fixed an issue that could cause lost progress during Borough Uprising missions when loading back into the game.

Xbox One

Optimized game on Xbox One and Xbox One S to reduce instability during certain missions (among them "Justice for Claire") and the open world.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when scrolling through the Team tab.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Main Menu to become unresponsive when quitting the Single Player mode.

Fixed a crash that could occur while auto driving on the Tower Bridge during the "Inside Albion" mission.

Further incremental optimizations made to improve game stability which improves performance and reduces crashes.

Xbox Series X/S

Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when switching between users with non-English and English text versions.

PC

Added a manual save game button to the Pause Menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause a Borough to not be liberated despite the player having completed all necessary activities.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to load a save game over a save file slot when playing with Permadeath enabled, resulting in an infinite loading screen.

Fixed an issue that could cause save games to get corrupted after a crash or freeze.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when one or all Operatives die.

Added CPU optimization that increases framerate on high-end PCs in DirectX 12 mode.

Fixed an issue that caused the game’s framerate to drop significantly when looking at water or reflective surfaces.

Fixed an issue that could cause Operatives to go missing after the game crashed.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to become pixelated with DLSS enabled and playing on the lowest available resolution.

Fixed an issue that caused Reflection, Ambient Occlusion, and Subsurface Scattering to not save their value after changing the graphic quality from Custom to Low/Ultra and back.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash under certain rendering conditions.

Fixed an issue where some players would see a “Dunia Demo” error message and be unable to launch the game.

Added further stability improvements and fixes to the game to prevent crashes.

PlayStation 4

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash if a character model was not loaded correctly.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when quitting to the Main Menu.

Added further stability improvements and fixes to the game to prevent crashes.

Stadia

Fixed an issue that allowed players to load a save game over save file slot when playing with Permadeath enabled, resulting in an infinite loading screen

Ubisoft+

Fixed missing English localization for Russian users.

PlayStation 5

Fixed an issue where the game would crash on game launch when the graphic settings (e.g. brightness) were changed.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when quitting to the Main Menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause a cloud save download to fail on the first try.

Fixed a crash that could occur when entering the EPC area in "Lost in the Process" mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause longer save times.

Also read: Watch Dogs Legion Guide: How To Use Photo Mode In Watch Dogs Legion?

Also read: Watch Dogs Legion Guide: How To Retire Operatives In Watch Dogs Legion?