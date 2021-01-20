What Are Super Troops In Clash Of Clans? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Clash of Clans was developed and published by Finnish game developer Supercell and was released for iOS platforms on 2nd August 2012, and later on for the Google Play store for Android on 7th October 2013. The game falls under the category of a freemium style mobile strategy video game with an option to pay to advance. Continue reading this article to know how to get super troops in Clash of Clans.

What are Super Troops in Clash of Clans?

Super Troops were added into the game with the Spring update of 2020. These are the troops which are a lot more powerful than their original versions along with having special abilities. Players will be able to transform their base level troops into their Super Troop counterpart by making use of Dark Elixir or a Super Potion.

To unlock super troops, the player will have to advance their Town Hall to level 11 and will need to have the base troop's level requirement. At one time, only two Super Troops can be active. Apart from all this, these Super Troops use more housing space and their training time and cost increase in a proportional manner.

Home Village Army

Elixir Troops Barbarian • Archer • Giant • Goblin • Wall Breaker • Balloon • Wizard • Healer • Dragon • P.E.K.K.A • Baby Dragon • Miner • Electro Dragon • Yeti (Yetimite)

Dark Elixir Troops Minion • Hog Rider • Valkyrie • Golem (Golemite) • Witch (Skeleton) • Lava Hound (Lava Pup) • Bowler • Ice Golem • Headhunter

Super Troops Super Barbarian • Super Archer • Super Giant • Sneaky Goblin • Super Wall Breaker • Super Wizard • Inferno Dragon • Super Minion • Super Valkyrie • Super Witch (Big Boy) • Ice Hound (Ice Pup)

Heroes Barbarian King • Archer Queen • Grand Warden • Royal Champion

Elixir Spells Lightning Spell • Healing Spell • Rage Spell • Jump Spell • Freeze Spell • Clone Spell • Invisibility Spell

Dark Spells Poison Spell • Earthquake Spell • Haste Spell • Skeleton Spell • Bat Spell

Siege Machines Wall Wrecker • Battle Blimp • Stone Slammer • Siege Barracks • Log Launcher



