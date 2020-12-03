What Do Gold Bars Do In Fortnite? Find Out Everything About This New Currency

In Fortnite Season 5, a new addition known as Gold bars is going to be an in-game currency that can be used by the players for upgrading weapons, purchasing them, and also for hiring NPCs around the map to work as your bodyguards. The purchasing and upgrading can be done by meeting NPCs. One of the best things is that whatever amount of gold that you earn in one match is going to be persistent, this means that it can be used in future matches. Here, you will know all about these gold bars in Fortnite and how to collect bars as well.

What do Gold Bars Do in Fortnite?

Fortnite season 5 has now introduced gold bars, a new in-game currency that players can use to do some unique things during their matches. It is not something for which the players can pay real-world money for and therefore they will have to work for it. These bars are used with the new NPCs that Epic has added to the map.

Now since there is no method for purchasing these gold bars with real-world money, the players will need to earn them by doing certain missions like completing bounties, completing short quests, getting them by eliminating other players, and lastly by finding it in furniture, safes, etc.

Bounties aren't the only way to get these Fortnite bars. NPCs and bounty boards will give you the option of selecting a short challenge to earn a smaller amount of gold bars. Along with the addition of this new currency, many of the weapons are also coming back and some are getting vaulted again. Here is a list of all that is unvaulted now:

Charge Shotgun

Double-Barrel Shotgun

P90

SMG

Storm Scout Rifle

Tactical Shotgun

Balloons

Heavy AR

Now as usual there are also the guns that will be leaving the game and enter the vault again. There are not many weapons that are vaulted or missed but one of the guns known as Scar (which is a classic gun) is definitely going to be missed by the players.

Revolver

Fire Trap

Scoped Assault Rifle

Epic/Legendary Pump Shotgun

Legendary Combat Shotgun

Scar

Epic/Legendary Tactical SMG

