What Happened To Warzone Rumble? Will The Makers Bring It Back?

COD Warzone has been one of the most popular and successful games of the franchise. But the players have been asking a lot of questions about the game recently. Its popular game mode, Warzone Rumble has been removed but the fans are certainly missing it. It is not shocking to see different modes disappear from the game. Read more to know about what happened to Warzone Rumble.

Also Read | Red Card Bunker In Warzone: Where To Find The Bunkers And Access Codes?

Also Read | Cashapp Warzone Tournament Bracket, Leaderboard And Other Important Details

What happened to Warzone Rumble?

COD Warzone Rumble was one of the most played game modes but it was suddenly scrapped from the game. The 50vs50 mode was certainly amongst the fan favourites which makes the players wonder what happened to it. This is done because of the regular playlist updates which help to create a healthy player base for every playlist. Thus there might be a possibility that this mode might be brought back again. Making a 50 on 50 Team Deathmatch mode in the game had certainly attracted a number of players to it. If the makers realise its popularity they might even make it one of their permanent game modes too. But nothing has been announced till now.

Also Read | Ben Simmons To Feature In Twitch Rivals' COD Warzone Tournament For FaZe Clan

More about Call Of Duty

One of the most popular games of COD gaming series is Call Of Duty Warzone. Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The makers recently released a new update and introduced a new multiplayer map along with custom gun skins to the game It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020.

The makers of Call Of Duty recently released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics fo the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. But unlike Warzone, this game is going to be based on a story and will have a Campaign mode. After seeing the success of Call Of Duty Warzone, it could be anticipated that a number of players will be waiting for this game.

Also Read | No Vehicles In Warzone? Lobby-ending Glitch Triggered By Vehicles Explained

Also Read | How To Lock Doors In Warzone? Locking Doors Actually Possible Feature Now