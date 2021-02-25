ACNH 1.8 Patch Notes: Check Out The New ACNH Mario Update Here

Animal Crossing is one of the most popular family-friendly games out there and it just won an award at the Game Awards for the same reason too. Animal Crossing is a deep game where players need to be well versed with the activities of different species of animals in the game. There are also many activities the players can do themselves to gain some bonuses in the game. The game also constantly updates the game to provide new substance for the players and also to patch the bugs and issues that have been plaguing the game. Many want to learn more about ACNH 1.8 Update.

Also read: How To Get Ornaments In Animal Crossing? Complete Guide For The New Festive Season Event

Also read: Mario Items In Animal Crossing: List Of All Items Arriving In ACNH

ACNH 1.8 Update

The latest ACNH Update has arrived and this one brings a whole new set of Super Mario Furniture and Clothing and a lot more; it is also being referred to as the ACNH Mario Update. The ACNH update also brings plenty of bug fixes to improve the game performance and stability. Players should download the free update on the 25th of February and receive the mushroom mural in their in-game mailbox for free. Players will have to wait until the 1st of March to order the Super Mario Bros.-themed items in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

One of the bugs that were causing an issue for the players in the Friends option has now been fixed with this Animal Crossing Update. ACNH patch notes 1.8 enlist all the changes made to the game. When the players have loaded up their game and they see Ver. 1.8.0 on the top right corner of their screen, which means their game is up to date. Check out the ACNH Patch Notes 1.8 below:

General

Collaboration items have been added to match the “35th Anniversary of Super Mario Bros.”

Players can order from Nook Shopping after March 1, 2021.

The following elements have been added: Seasonal raccoon shopping items

Bug fixes

After performing communication play with Ver. 1.7.0, when the players select the user’s icon (My Page) in the HOME menu and select “Add friend” → “Search from people who played with you” to see the other party Fixed a bug that the nickname of “User” of Nintendo Switch was displayed in “Name in game” of “Software played together”.

In addition, adjustments have been made and bugs have been fixed so that the players can play the game can play the game comfortably.

Also read: Animal Crossing Toy Day Guide: Rewards, Things To Do And Additional Information

Also read: Animal Crossing Isabelle's Birthday: The Villager's Special Day Celebrated On Twitter