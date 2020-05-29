Division 2 Patch Notes Fix Issues With Earning Progress On Key Challenges

The Division 2 Title Update 10 was recently rolled out to PC players on Public Test Server with developers requesting feedback from the community. The latest Title Update 10 is only available to PC players and it has a major focus on quality-of-life issues, and weapon rebalancing, along with some bug fixes. Developers are seeking user feedback which will be analysed before the update is rolled out to everyone.

As confirmed by Ubisoft, users who already have a copy of the game on PC will be able to access the new update before everyone else. PC users have been able to preload the latest patch since the Public Test Server has been available for access since May 22.

Division 2 update – Title Update 10

Users who have access to the Public Test Server will be able to experience several changes in the game which buffs a range of weapons and gear sets, to make the gameplay much easier. There will also be an increase in the number of loots from Veterans and Elites to make the gameplay more rewarding for players at Legendary difficulty. There will also be a removal of purple loot from activities at higher difficulties.

Apart from updates to weapons damage and adjusting the drop-rate for high-tier loot, developers also state that they have been focusing on certain tweaks that will help remove the frustration and make Division 2 as fun as possible.

Division 2 patch notes

Gameplay fixes

Fixed a bug that wouldn't allow players in a group to have any progress with the Global Event Challenges from their allies in-game.

Fixed a bug that wouldn't allow the doors to open during "Break Through the Black Tusk Forces" while players are on the DARPA Research Lab Main Mission.

Fixed an issue where players were able to reset the cooldowns of Skills almost instantly. The change means that swapping out Skills or Loadouts will no longer be possible for players when charge-based Skills are on cooldown.

Delta Errors:

Developers continue to see some reports of Delta errors during Raids and are investigating the issue further.

The team is seeing reports from players outside of Raids, who are also experiencing issues with Deltas. These are considered to be top priority issues.

Developers are encouraging users to give feedback and provide as much information as possible, so the team can try to identify the underlying cause. Details include the exact error code, the time for when the errors are spotted, where players are playing from, their ISP, their Division 2 account name, etc.

*Full patch notes will be available once the PTS goes live.

Image credits: Ubisoft Store