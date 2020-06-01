What Is Sea Race In GTA 5 And How You Can Participate In The Campaign?

Quick links:
With Grand Theft Auto 6 supposedly set for a 2023 release, a number of GTA fans will want to play GTA 5 Online for a couple more years. If you are a fan of the title, chances are you have already taken part in most of the land sports and races that are available in the game. Interestingly, there is a new addition in the game that will allow players to shift to water sports.
Rockstar has recently added a new campaign in GTA's open-world. The campaign is called Sea Races where players can spend hours taking their jet skis out on the water. This will add to the 100% Completion objective. The campaign can be played with your peers and other players online. It also offers a great way to earn some RP in the game along with the endless fun. For a single-player campaign, the Sea Races will start appearing on your Map after the completion of Hood Safari.
You will find a total of 4 Sea Races for the single-player campaign in GTA 5 Online:
Once the Sea Race is available in the game, you can easily participate in the campaign using the following steps:
Step 1: The first step is to go to the GTA Online menu by clicking on the start button.
Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Jobs’ section in the ‘Online tab’.
Step 3: Select ‘Jobs’ from the menu.
This will bring up a list of all the available options.
Step 4: Click on the ‘Play Job’ option.
Step 5: Now, tap ‘Rockstar Created’.
Step 6: Once you’ve clicked on ‘Rockstar Created’, you need to look at the bottom of the page that will give you options to toggle between the different types of races.
Step 7: Select ‘Races’ then click on ‘Sea Races’.
A list of available sea races will show up.
Step 8: Choose the race that you want to participate in.
Once you have selected a race, you can either host a game or join matchmaking.
Step 9: Select an option and you’re set to race on the high seas with your friends or strangers.
GTA 5 Online currently offers users a number of different races to choose from. Players can also choose a boat or a submarine along with a jet ski.
Image credits: Rockstar Games