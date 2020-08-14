Why Was Fortnite Removed From Google Play Store? Epic Games Feud Explained

Epic Games' Fortnite has hit troubled waters after Google and Apple decided to ban the game from their respective application stores. The feud started when Fortnite directed mobile users to use their independent payment platform in order to receive some discount on V-Bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency. This urged Apple to ban them from its App Store on the grounds of 'violating guidelines'. Epic Games, since then has sued Apple claiming it is running a monopoly over the online gaming software market. But, Google soon followed suit and banned the game from its Play Store. The tech giant then issued a pubic statement justifying their move -

Also read: How To Spend BP In PUBG Mobile? How Much Do Soldier's Crates Cost?

Google's statement on Fortnite ban

The open Android ecosystem lets developers distribute apps through multiple app stores. For game developers who choose to use the Play Store, we have consistent policies that are fair to developers and keep the store safe for users. While Fortnite remains available on Android, we can no longer make it available on Play because it violates our policies. However, we welcome the opportunity to continue our discussions with Epic and bring Fortnite back to Google Play.

Also read: Rivals Of Aether Tier List: Know Which Character Is Suitable For You

Now, Epic Games has come forward and sued Google over antitrust violations, only a few hours after the game was removed from both the prominent application stores. In their lawsuit, Epic has alleged that Google's restrictions around payments on the Play Store constitute a monopoly. Epic filed a 63-page long lawsuit against Google which is public data for interested people to excess. The company alleges furthermore that Google has violated both the Sherman Act and the Catwright Act of California. The case has been deemed by Epic as an attempt to do 'the right thing' in the Android ecosystem. Check out exceprts of Epic Games' lawsuit against Google below -

Google has relegated its motto to nearly an afterthought, and is using its size to do evil upon competitors, innovators, customers, and users in a slew of markets it has grown to monopolize. This case is about doing the right thing in one important area, the Android mobile ecosystem, where Google unlawfully maintains monopolies in multiple related markets, denying consumers the freedom to enjoy their mobile devices—freedom that Google always promised Android users would have.

Also read: How To Increase FPS In Free Fire And Get Rid Of Unwanted Lags?

Also read: Why Did Apple Ban Fortnite? Epic Games Vs Apple App Store Controversy Explained