What Is Randalls Bean PS5? Know More Details About Randalls Bean

PS5 has been released and the gamers are going crazy over this next-generation console. But a number of scams have also emerged recently and you certainly need to be aware of it. Pliers have come across a Randalls Bean PS5 scam recently. To help, we have gathered all the information we could about it.

What is Randalls Beans PS5?

As you know that the PS5 stocks are over almost everywhere, it is certainly very difficult to get your hands on one of the next-generation consoles. Because of this, a number of fake websites have also been popping up claiming to have the stocks of these consoles. Similarly, the players have been asking questions like what is Randalls Bean PS5 and is Randalls Bean legit? The answer to this question can only be found by looking at a number of reviews and comments that can be found on various social media sites. We have managed to get a video uploaded by a popular Youtuber that answers your questions like what is Randalls Bean PS5 and is Randalls Bean legit?

The video mentions that this is completely a scam and the users should not trust it. The site seems to be a fake of a beans company known by the same name. A number of users on Reddit have also been talking about this Randalls Bean scam. The biggest point that confirms the site is a fake that it not only has the PS5 in stock but they are also telling the consoles below the listed price. Have a look and see what is Randalls Beans PS5.

Morte about PS5

The PS5 is being released on November 12 for U.S., Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Apart from these countries, the other one will get to buy the new gaming console on November 19. The PS5 has two different variants, Digital and the Standard edition. The price for these consoles is $399 and $499 respectively. The makers have been constantly been trying to get the Ps5 restocks in because of the high demand. Apart from that, the makers also announced that a set of games that are going to be free for all the PS5+PS Plus owners.

PS 5 Specifications list

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

