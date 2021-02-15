What Is The Best FFAR Loadout In Warzone? Know All Details Here

Warzone's FFAR is a new Assault rifle which can be unlocked by the players at level 40. It takes some time to earn a weapon of this level but makes it completely worthwhile. It has an impressive fire-rate which will feel closer to that of an SMG instead of an AR. The reload speed is also decent enough to not slow down the players. Continue reading for some of the best FFAR build in Warzone.

Warzone Best FFAR Loadout

FFAR 1 and Diamatti Loadout

Attachments Muzzle: Agency Suppressor Barrel: 19.5" Task Force Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip Stock: SAS Combat Stock Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

Secondary Diamatti: Unlocked at level 49.

Perks E.O.D. Ghost Amped

Throwables Lethal: C4 Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor



Best FFAR class breakdown for the loadout above:

Agency Suppressor This is the best muzzle attachment for a vast majority of the weapons in Cold War. In Warzone, using stealth gameplay can get the players a long way and this attachment especially helps out. Along with serving as a suppressor, this also has added damage range. The base range of FFAR is not good enough so this is the best barrel

19.5" Task Force The base range of the FFAR is not good enough, this is why the 19.5" Task Force is the best choice for barrel attachment.

SAS Combat Stock This stock greatly improves the movement speed of the players.

Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag Just like the name of this attachment, it is a fast mag which allows for faster emptying of one clip on the enemies.

Field Agent Grip This grip attachment reduces the vertical and horizontal recoil of the weapon.



Warzone Update 1.31 Patch Notes (Update)

Official Call of Duty Warzone Version 1.31 Patch Notes: The infinite stim glitch has been removed with a new fix. Adjusted bonus and kill XP reward of Kingslayer mode. Adjusted the timing of ammo replenishment during empty reloads for Black Ops Cold War weapons. Stitch operator missions should now track as intended. Fixed visual for the “Heavy Handed” Sledgehammer. Tier Skips removed from Modern Warfare Bundles. Fixed various minor issues such as images, icons, and names.

Playlist Update of February 5: Removed: Plunder – Blood Money Trios Added: Armored Royale, Plunder Quads, and Resurgence Trios



